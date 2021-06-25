Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Analysts warm to Anterix

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/25/2021
Comment (0)

"Anterix offers electric utilities the right amount of spectrum in the right spectrum band to build the private networks that electric utilities want to build," wrote the financial analysts at LightShed Partners in a recent note to investors.

As a result, the analysts raised their price target on Anterix's stock to $96 per share from $64 per share. The company's stock is currently trading at around $63 per share.

The timing is noteworthy considering Anterix recently signed up another utility to test private wireless LTE operations on its 900MHz spectrum licenses. Tampa Electric – an electric and natural gas utility in Tampa, Florida, that counts 800,000 customers across four counties – is asking the FCC for permission to test a private wireless LTE network using spectrum from Anterix and equipment from Motorola Solutions.

"Tampa Electric is exploring the use of 900MHz LTE networks for various applications in support of its electric and gas utility operations," the company told the FCC. "These applications include Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) backhaul, SCADA, Distribution Automation (DA), and LMR to LTE Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) convergence."

Tampa Electric joins a number of other utilities around the country in eyeing Anterix's 900MHz spectrum for private wireless networks. Motorola Solutions is one of several suppliers making equipment for such operations; Nokia and Ericsson also support Anterix's 900MHz spectrum.

According to the LightShed analysts, there are clear reasons why utilities are increasingly turning to Anterix's spectrum for their private wireless ambitions. "It gives them the control, security and performance that are needed to keep the electrical grid operational," the analysts wrote.

Importantly, the LightShed analysts speculated that Anterix will be able to lease its spectrum holdings for around $1.50 per MHz-POP. The MHz-POP calculation is applied to most spectrum transactions and reflects the number of people covered compared with the amount of spectrum available, though it can be affected by a wide variety of factors.

Anterix earlier this year inked a spectrum-leasing deal with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) for a whopping $50 million. That price implies a per MHz-POP of around $2.30, which Anterix executives have said reflects the value of spectrum in San Diego. They said the company expects to ink spectrum-leasing agreements based on the relative value of spectrum in different locations.

"We believe that $1.50 [per MHz-POP] will be at the low-end of the range at which Anterix can monetize its spectrum," the LightShed analysts wrote. "This change in assumption is what increases our price target to $96 from $64."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE