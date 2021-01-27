Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Akamai-Plume deal locks in on home-mobile security convergence

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/27/2021
Comment (0)

Akamai and Plume have struck a partnership that aims to deliver and support unified broadband management and security services that stay present when users are at home or on the go.

Boiled down, it all centers on the stitching together of Plume's in-home and CPE-focused broadband management and security offerings, including parental controls and content filtering, with the network-level services that Akamai provides to carriers around the globe.

The partnership has some near-term and longer-term aspects to it. Near-term, Plume and Akamai will co-sell each other's products. They're also working toward a more integrated product likely to emerge in the second half of the year that both parties will also sell to their respective service provider and carrier customers.

From a product standpoint, part of the agreement will see the combination of Akamai's Security and Personalization Services (SPS) mobile security suite and real-time threat intelligence service with Plume's Consumer Experience Management (CEM) platform for residential Internet control and security.

When combined, security and management policies will remain enforced when the user is on the home Wi-Fi network or connects outside the home on a mobile 4G or 5G network or perhaps some other third-party connection.

The general idea is to deliver seamless, converged security coverage at home and outside of the home, and have those rules extended whether the customer is connected using licensed or unlicensed spectrum, explained John Arledge, the exec in charge of Akamai's carrier portfolio.

"We see the world as a unified cloud," added Tyson Marian, Plume's chief commercial officer.

Sales acceleration

Both companies already sell to carriers and service providers. Plume, for example, has already netted deals with tier 1 providers in various regions of the world, including Comcast and Charter Communications in the US, Liberty Global in parts of Europe, Bell in Canada, and J:COM in Japan. The company believes the Akamai deal will broaden its carrier base and help to accelerate its entry into the small and midsized business sector and tangle with the likes of CommScope's Ruckus unit.

"It helps accelerate our growth around the world," Marian said of the partnership.

Akamai, meanwhile, has been selling network-based services to carriers for years, but has been creeping toward the edge of the network, whether it's the CPE in the home or a mobile device. The deal with Plume helps to complete that connection, Arledge said.

Akamai, which counts Vodafone among its customers, has likewise been shifting its focus toward mobile, encroaching into an area typically covered by companies such as Nokia and Ericsson, he added.

Marian said Plume will continue to handle direct sales where it makes the most sense, but it may also be able to shift to a sales engineer role and have Akamai take the sales lead if it happens to have a better relationship with a service provider. In other cases, Plume will provide sales engineering and support in territories where it might not have a direct sales presence at all, such as Latin America.

Marian estimates that the arrangement with Akamai will help Plume get deals done much faster – perhaps in three months rather than a year – in some instances.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE