ADVA launches network security company

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched Adva Network Security, a specialist security company committed to protecting mission-critical communication networks from cyberattacks. The new separate company will complement ADVA's market-leading networking technology portfolio with proven and approved security controls to protect even the most mission-critical connectivity applications. It will develop, produce and integrate encryption technology able to withstand increasingly sophisticated threats. With its own IT infrastructure and secure data center facilities in Germany, Adva Network Security will collaborate with national security organizations to ensure end-to-end network protection that meets the highest industry requirements, including safeguarding data against strikes from quantum computers.

With its own secure facilities in Germany, Adva Network Security will offer connectivity solutions that meet the highest industry requirements. It will build on ADVA's unique portfolio of security technologies, including its optical transport solution that was the first on the market to be approved by the German Federal Ministry for Information Security (BSI) for the transmission of up to VS-V classified data, followed by ADVA's Ethernet encryption solution at the end of 2022. Adva Network Security solutions inherit ADVA's NIST 140-2 certification for various products, ensuring that encryption meets the strict demands of American security authorities. The company is also in the process of achieving FIPS 140-3 certification. What's more, the company offers high-bandwidth quantum-safe transport, enabling customers to apply future-proof security solutions to their infrastructure and guaranteeing that valuable information cannot be seized and stored today, ready to be deciphered when large-scale quantum computers become readily accessible.

