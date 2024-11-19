TIM's Telsy and partners trial quantum-safe technology on Lisbon fiber network

Telecom Italia's cybersecurity unit Telsy and its partners have trialed quantum key distribution (QKD) on existing terrestrial and submarine fiber optic cables in Lisbon. The technology was implemented during a videoconference to show how such events could be protected against future threats arising from quantum computers.

Italian startup Quantum Telecommunications Italy (QTI) and Portuguese operator Serviços de Comunicações e Multimédia (MEO) were also involved in the trial, which took place during the European Quantum Technology Conference in Lisbon. Telsy bought a stake in QTI in 2021. The partners said the city's geography enabled them to demonstrate the technology in a complex urban setting.

The trial is part of the TIM-led European project QUantum ecOsystems, which is somewhat forcefully abbreviated as EQUO and focuses on designing, developing and testing QKD solutions.

EQUO falls under the broader EuroQCI initiative. Through the latter project, the EU is seeking to establish a fiber-based communication network connecting strategic sites both nationally and within the block, which will leverage QKD to protect against threats posed by quantum computers.

While their development is still ongoing, these are expected to break commonly used encryption algorithms in the future. That may still be years away, but data could be harvested well ahead of the required technological advances, creating a need for additional layers of security.

Related:European telcos prepare for quantum hackers

QKD is one of the technologies that are being explored as a solution. It generates and distributes cryptographic keys with specifically designed technology, relying on quantum mechanics principles. While it can be implemented on existing networks – as the trial shows – QKD does require additional hardware.

Earlier this year, Telsy completed a proof-of-concept (PoC) deployment of QKD on a link between two data centers in Athens together with Sparkle, TIM's international services arm. Sparkle also used post-quantum cryptography – another technology used to make communications quantum-safe – as part of a Network-as-a-service PoC in the Greek capital.

TIM is far from the only European telco involved in quantum-safe communications, with several operators involved in EuroQCI. Deutsche Telekom has been selected to coordinate the project, while Orange is leading its French chapter, FranceQCI.

In the UK, BT has also been involved in QKD. Last month it announced it would implement QKD at two Equinix data centers together with Toshiba, with which it has also previously conducted trials for EY and HSBC.

Related:BT is in quantum fight against 'Q Day' Armageddon

Meanwhile, Vodafone's senior manager for cyber, Amarjit Singh, expressed some caution about the technology at the Network X event last month. He argued the technology still has limitations, saying it has not yet been recommended by US or UK government agencies.

But it seems that while there are still some uncertainties around QKD – and all things related to quantum computers – several European telcos (and many others) are getting involved regardless.