DALLAS – A new Parks Associates whitepaper, Protect the Connected Home: Home Security Meets Personal Privacy, reports 67% of security system owners are interested in a warranty service that replaces or repairs damaged or otherwise inoperable devices. The research, released in partnership with Assurant, highlights consumers' privacy concerns around smart home devices and the opportunities that pro monitoring security providers have to offer warranty, cybersecurity, and other add-on services.

The whitepaper, developed in partnership with Assurant, investigates the expansion of peace-of-mind offerings to device protection services. As consumers' privacy concerns are a barrier to smart device adoption, home security providers can offer device protection and data privacy services, enabling them to leverage their skills, assets, and service relationships with customers.

Read the full press release here.

