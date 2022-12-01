Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Zayo Group acquires QOS Networks

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/12/2022
Comment (0)

BOULDER, Colo. – Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, today announced the acquisition of QOS Networks, a leading provider of SD-WAN and edge managed services. This move positions Zayo as a premier provider of secure edge networking services, helping enterprise customers deploy, manage, and monitor their mission-critical SD-WAN and edge network environments.

Edge networks are seeing prolonged, strong growth, driven by users requiring applications to be delivered efficiently and ubiquitously across the enterprise from the edge. Solutions are shifting away from traditional private data center environments to edge and multi-cloud connectivity which enhance user productivity, reduce costs and improve the holistic customer experience. Zayo's extensive fiber network, coupled with its optical and packet capabilities, is uniquely positioned to power the growth of the network edge and the rapid adoption of 5G and private wireless. These technologies are the critical foundation for distributed, multi-cloud capabilities.

Together, Zayo and QOS will create significant opportunities to leverage relationships with cloud hyperscalers investing in the edge, multi-tenant data centers investing in the core and carriers investing in fiber-to-the-tower (FTT). The combination of Zayo and QOS provides enterprise CIOs high quality network services with global reach, real-time control and visibility, and consistent security at every network endpoint.

QOS Networks, founded in 2012, is the leading, independent managed service provider of SD-WAN solutions that help companies through digital transformation. QOS Networks provides enterprise-class SD-WAN hardware and software solutions, including VMWare's VeloCloud solution, Versa and Palo Alto's Prisma. QOS provides the world's best quality of service using a powerful AIops driven platform to empower IT teams and lines of business to be highly productive with complete solutions from edge-to-cloud. QOS Networks has deployed over 45,000 SD-WAN edge devices to large enterprises globally. As a division of Zayo, the QOS brand will be retained and will continue leading the industry.

For more information about Zayo, please visit https://go.zayo.com/qos-networks.

Zayo Group Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO)

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: Innovation for 5Gigaverse Society
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE