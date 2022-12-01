Zayo Group acquires QOS Networks

BOULDER, Colo. – Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, today announced the acquisition of QOS Networks, a leading provider of SD-WAN and edge managed services. This move positions Zayo as a premier provider of secure edge networking services, helping enterprise customers deploy, manage, and monitor their mission-critical SD-WAN and edge network environments.

Edge networks are seeing prolonged, strong growth, driven by users requiring applications to be delivered efficiently and ubiquitously across the enterprise from the edge. Solutions are shifting away from traditional private data center environments to edge and multi-cloud connectivity which enhance user productivity, reduce costs and improve the holistic customer experience. Zayo's extensive fiber network, coupled with its optical and packet capabilities, is uniquely positioned to power the growth of the network edge and the rapid adoption of 5G and private wireless. These technologies are the critical foundation for distributed, multi-cloud capabilities.

Together, Zayo and QOS will create significant opportunities to leverage relationships with cloud hyperscalers investing in the edge, multi-tenant data centers investing in the core and carriers investing in fiber-to-the-tower (FTT). The combination of Zayo and QOS provides enterprise CIOs high quality network services with global reach, real-time control and visibility, and consistent security at every network endpoint.

QOS Networks, founded in 2012, is the leading, independent managed service provider of SD-WAN solutions that help companies through digital transformation. QOS Networks provides enterprise-class SD-WAN hardware and software solutions, including VMWare's VeloCloud solution, Versa and Palo Alto's Prisma. QOS provides the world's best quality of service using a powerful AIops driven platform to empower IT teams and lines of business to be highly productive with complete solutions from edge-to-cloud. QOS Networks has deployed over 45,000 SD-WAN edge devices to large enterprises globally. As a division of Zayo, the QOS brand will be retained and will continue leading the industry.

For more information about Zayo, please visit https://go.zayo.com/qos-networks.

