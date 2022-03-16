Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Windstream Enterprise teams with Cato to roll cloud-based SASE service to North American customers

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 3/16/2022
Comment (0)

Windstream Enterprise and Cato Networks are teaming up on a managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) service to provide cloud-based security and networking services to a distributed workforce.

Mike Frane, vice president of product management for Windstream Enterprise, said the service provider decided to partner with Cato to deliver a complete SASE service via one SASE provider.

"Cato really was the one technology provider that that met all [five requirements] and they were very interested in partnering with a managed service provider to move into the North American market," said Frane.

Frane said the managed SASE service includes five key components: SD-WAN, firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS), secure web gateways (SWGs), zero trust network access (ZTNA) and cloud access security broker (CASB). Together, these security and networking services provide features such as traffic inspection, network routing, visibility to cloud-based resources, remote access to business applications and more.

Cato added Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) capabilities to its SASE service in February, adding a component that improves visibility, assessment, enforcement and protection across cloud applications. Cato also launched a new Shadow IT dashboard to show SaaS usage, total and high-risk applications, number of users accessing those apps and more.

"The novelty of SASE is that single policy engine, and the cloud-native aspect of the solution," said Frane.

Frane adds that Windstream Enterprise will provide the managed SASE service via two tiers – Advanced and the Concierge Experience. The Advanced Tier includes a ticket-based support system which Windstream responds to as customer issues arise. The Concierge Tier is more of a hands-on, co-managed approach that includes "more of a personalized touch with dedicated support teams that are focused on the customer, their needs and their network, and provides proactive reviews of what's happening in the network areas so we can make the network, their applications or their security posture better," said Frane. He adds that 95% of customers choose the Concierge service for SD-WAN and expects about the same for the SASE service.

The SASE service will also integrate with other managed services from Windstream Enterprise including OfficeSuite UC and access to the service provider's Cyber Security Operations Center and Technical Service Management team.

In addition to Cato, Windstream Enterprise provides SD-WAN managed services in partnership with VMware and Fortinet.

By 2025, 60% or more of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption, which is an increase from 10% in 2020, according to a recent report by Gartner.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE