SD-WAN

Windstream CEO: We're the largest SD-WAN provider in the country

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 2/20/2020
Comment (0)

Windstream said it is undoubtedly the top SD-WAN service provider in the US with 3,200 SD-WAN customers representing over 27,000 endpoint locations.

"We remain the largest SD-WAN service provider in the country," said Windstream CEO Tony Thomas on today's earnings call, citing a 38% annual growth in enterprise strategic revenues. Strategic products and services includes SD-WAN, UCaaS and OfficeSuite UC, which bring in about $300 million in revenue annually.

"We continue to see strong momentum in our strategic sales, which include SD-WAN and UCaaS product offerings delivering 30% year-over-year strategic revenue growth," said Thomas.

Windstream CEO Tony Thomas Image courtesy of Windstream.

Windstream CEO Tony Thomas
Image courtesy of Windstream.

Windstream also laid claim to the title of largest SD-WAN service provider in the US back in the fall of 2018, reporting 1,000 SD-WAN customers and 12,000 endpoint locations.

The definition of SD-WAN managed service provider size varies – while some companies point to both their total SD-WAN customers and endpoint locations, others may define market share differently. Vertical Systems Group has yet to release its 2019 US Carrier Managed SD-WAN Leaderboard, but the 2018 leaderboard ranks Windstream as fourth among the leading managed SD-WAN service providers, behind AT&T, Hughes and Verizon.

Image courtesy of Vertical Systems Group.
Image courtesy of Vertical Systems Group.

SD-WAN Leaderboard companies "had the highest market shares of installed Carrier Managed SD-WAN customer sites in the US as of year-end 2018" and were ranked by Vertical Systems Group according to installed and billable managed SD-WAN sites at year-end 2018.

Windstream reported that it brought in revenue of $1.24 billion in Q4 2019, down 8% from a year ago. Enterprise service revenues during the fourth quarter of 2019 were $623 million, down from $723 million a year ago.

CEO Thomas credited Windstream's SD-WAN success, in part, to the level of analytics it provides by way of its WE Connect Insight Engine, which "continuously gathers and evaluates data across all customer locations, creating a historic record and aggregates the data across a broad ecosystem to deliver enhanced visibility and reporting capabilities at a level unmatched in the industry."

In addition, Thomas said the WE Connect Insight Engine provides customers with "macro- through micro-level analysis and trends in their applications, network access and devices."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

