Vodafone Fiji partners with Aryaka for managed SD-WAN service

SAN MATEO, Calif. – Aryaka Networks, the leader in fully managed Cloud-First WAN and SASE services, today announced its landmark partnership with Vodafone Fiji, the leading telecom provider in Fiji. The partnership will give Fijian businesses seamless access to fast and secure connectivity, with the flexibility and simplicity required in today's fast-evolving business environment, wherever they are in the region and across the globe.

As hundreds of mission-critical business applications transition to the cloud, Vodafone Fiji evaluated various solutions to overcome challenges in maintaining excellent performance for its customers. The technical challenge was born out of the fact that its increasing base of cloud tenants were hosted primarily in Sydney and Singapore. Because of this, for businesses in the Pacific Islands and remote locations, bandwidth and latency have always been critical to application performance.

To tackle this issue, Vodafone Fiji looked at several competitive SD-WAN providers. After a thorough evaluation, Aryaka stood out as the obvious choice as its architecture is designed specifically for applications operating in the cloud and has Services PoPs located a stone's throw from Vodafone Fiji's cloud tenants. This helps Aryaka instantly unlock benefits for Vodafone Fiji such as optimization and acceleration of cloud applications, to guarantee best of breed application experiences to all its customers, wherever they might be located.

After a speedy process of testing and rollout, in which Aryaka worked together with Vodafone Fiji for a smooth implementation that would not impinge on the valuable time of its IT team, Vodafone Fiji now has several customers successfully onboarded to the network as well as benefiting from the service internally. One customer includes the Australian Government funded Market Development Facility that promotes sustainable economic development for the region. Since then, Vodafone has noted a marked productivity improvement for its customers through optimized Office 365 performance, as well as increased prospects for selling cloud services.

"Our goal is to continue helping businesses in Fiji with their digital transformation journey. Aryaka's industry leading SD-WAN solution is specifically designed to provide unparalleled customer experience and benefits in terms of flexibility, reliability and performance for cloud hosted applications," said Ronald Prasad, Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone Fiji.

"Vodafone Fiji is an extremely valued customer for Aryaka, and another proof point that as businesses move to the cloud and remote working proves it's here to stay, business application performance becomes ever more paramount," said Ian McEwan, Aryaka Chief Revenue Officer. "Aryaka is honoured to help Vodafone Fiji adapt to this shift in the smoothest, most uncomplicated way possible, and we look forward to growing together in the region moving forward."

