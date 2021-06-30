Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Versa banks $84 million in funding

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 6/30/2021
Comment (0)

Versa Networks is surely relishing its Jerry Maguire moment, raking in $84 million in a Series D funding round.

The latest funding round was led by Princeville Capital and RPS Ventures, in addition to existing investors, including Sequoia Capital. This brings Versa's total funding raised to a cool $196 million.

Stacks on stacks on stacks
Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) gets all the credit for saying 'Show me the money!' but we're pretty sure Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.) said it first. Either way, Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja has earned his chance to say the famous phrase as the company recently pulled in $84 million in funding.
Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) gets all the credit for saying "Show me the money!" but we're pretty sure Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.) said it first. Either way, Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja has earned his chance to say the famous phrase as the company recently pulled in $84 million in funding.

Versa says this additional funding will support new go-to-market strategies and sales and partnership opportunities, expand R&D and address new markets in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) segment. Versa currently has over 5,000 customers and about 500,000 sites under contract with its SASE service.

"We're focused on expanding the coverage of our platform, and expanding our sales and marketing coverage and capacity around the world. That's how we'll use the funds," says Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks.

Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst of ZK Research, predicts that Versa will use the new funding to increase direct sales to end-users; this would be in addition to its existing 2,000 partnerships with service providers, VARs, system integrators, and some direct sales to enterprises. About 150 service providers, such as Colt, Verizon and Comcast Business, offer Versa's SASE platform to their enterprise customers as a managed service.

"Of all the SASE vendors, [Versa] is not the most well-known partly because of how they've gone to market," says Kerravala. "They do a lot of go-to-market through telecoms. While they're widely deployed, not a lot of the end-user community knows who they are, compared to a Cisco or VeloCloud, for example. They do want to sell directly to businesses now, so being able to raise their brand, do some marketing, and expand the channel – all of that becomes important, in addition to R&D into more SASE services."

Versa differs from some other SASE providers in that many of its networking and security components are "home grown," says Kerravala. A few other SASE suppliers, such as Cato Networks and Aryaka, have also taken this approach. Kerravala says Versa has done a solid job of building its own portfolio and providing a customer console that's easy to use.

Versa's SASE service is delivered via an integrated software stack, and is a hardware-agnostic, software-only service that can be accessed via the cloud, on-premises or as a combination of both.

"I'm excited about the innovation we've driven over the past year and a half by extending SD-WAN to a client that we can put on a laptop or device, and putting our security stack in the cloud gateways we have," says Ahuja. "We can do some interesting services such as private access or a public or secure web gateway service."

Versa also has 13 out of the 15 SASE components identified by Gartner, which is the most SASE components of 56 vendor products that Gartner analyzed. However, Kerravala says to take that win with a grain of salt.

"I don't know if having the most [SASE components] matters as much as having the right ones," he says. "Having the most doesn’t matter as much as having it easy to deploy, easy to manage and having a single policy."

The downside of developing most of the SASE components in-house, however, is that some customers will prefer to continue working with their existing networking and security suppliers, says Kerravala. On the flip side, Versa does integrate with some external security vendors such as Symantec and McAfee.

"A lot of customers will want to continue to sweat the assets of what they've already bought, such as extending the life of their Palo Alto firewall," says Kerravala. "But one of the things they've done nicely is that if you're going to go all in on them, they've made it easy to use via a single console."

The SASE market is poised for continued strong growth at a CAGR of 42%, reaching nearly $11 billion by 2024, according to Gartner. However, a recent survey by Versa revealed that only a third of respondents could accurately define SASE. Versa plans to utilize its new funding for marketing and sales campaigns to address customer confusion around SASE.

While many SD-WAN/SASE players have been acquired by larger networking companies – Cisco acquired Viptela, and VMware bought out VeloCloud – the funding support Versa has achieved could make it appealing for consolidation. However, Versa could even be the one doing the acquiring by buying out a smaller SASE supplier, says Kerravala.

"I thought they would have been acquired by now, to be honest," he says. "There aren't many independents left – there's Cato and Aryaka so a handful remain…but maybe Versa ends up being the acquirer of a smaller supplier."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
How Edge Monitoring Will Support Successful 5G Rollout By John English, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Netscout
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE