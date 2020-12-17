Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Verizon Business mixes Silver Peak into SD-WAN flavor profile

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 12/17/2020
Comment (0)

Verizon Business has mixed in a new flavor of SD-WAN with the addition of Silver Peak's Unity EdgeConnect platform.

Amit Kapoor, director of Virtual Network Services for Verizon Business, says the service provider initially launched SD-WAN services with Cisco IWAN in 2015, and later added Cisco Viptela and Versa SD-WAN services as options for enterprise customers.

Kapoor says what's appealing about Silver Peak is that it "delivers an integrated SD-WAN and WAN optimization solution," and has maintained a growing leadership position in the SD-WAN space. Silver Peak has a number of other features that Verizon hopes will appeal to customers, including improved management and access to cloud applications, "SaaS-based cloud control capabilities," and service-chained security features, adds Kapoor.

Verizon Business hopes to spice up its SD-WAN portfolio with the addition of Silver Peak's Unity EdgeConnect technology. (Source: Conscious Design on Unsplash)
Verizon Business hopes to spice up its SD-WAN portfolio with the addition of Silver Peak's Unity EdgeConnect technology.
(Source: Conscious Design on Unsplash)

In addition to improving cloud application performance, Kapoor says that "as customers look at new ways of adopting SD-WAN, one thing that's important to them is the ability to add on the security layers such as next-generation firewalls or something more advanced."

Verizon's addition of a third SD-WAN supplier to its portfolio isn't too surprising. As the market has matured, many operators are providing multiple options of SD-WAN as a managed service for enterprise and small to midsized business customers. In July, AT&T added Cisco SD-WAN as an option due to customer demand – it's likely that customers already using Cisco technology for other networking services would request Cisco-brand SD-WAN as well.

SD-WAN market trends

In a June report, research group Dell'Oro Group ranked Silver Peak among the top SD-WAN suppliers, stating, "the top five vendors, Cisco, VMware, Silver Peak, Versa, and Fortinet saw their combined revenue share climb above 60% in 1Q 2020."

"Demand for SD-WAN held up well in the first quarter, but supply chain disruptions induced by the COVID-19 pandemic caused a sharper deceleration in vendor revenue growth," said Shin Umeda, vice president at Dell'Oro Group, in a statement. "We still expect the SD-WAN market to grow by double-digits this year, but with so much macroeconomic uncertainty, strong performance won't be a shoo-in for all vendors."

While Umeda predicts a rougher road ahead for some vendors, the future looks relatively rosy for Silver Peak since HPE acquired the SD-WAN supplier for $925 million this summer.

While growth in the SD-WAN market overall did take a hit, the market is still on a positive trajectory, Roopa Honnachari, industry director for Frost & Sullivan, recently told Light Reading in a podcast. "The growth rates we predicted for 2020 and the next three years were pretty high," she said. "We had to recalculate and reassess what's going to happen because of COVID."

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

