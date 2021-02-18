Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Verizon Business expands SD-WAN partnership with Cisco

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/18/2021
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon Business announced the expansion of its long-standing strategic partnership with Cisco, with the addition of three new SD WAN managed services offerings. This expansion provides enterprise businesses with an extensive global footprint, access to new solutions and capabilities, as well as an innovative management and policy administration model to support the desired business outcomes.

"Global enterprises are taking a hard look at their digital transformation agendas to find ways to win coming off one of the more challenging years in recent history," said Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President of Business Products at Verizon Business. "Working with Cisco, we continue to provide innovative solutions that can give customers the choice and tools they need to enhance efficiencies and grow. These new services reflect the significant ongoing joint Cisco and Verizon research and development investments which aim to help customers accelerate change."

The Verizon and Cisco solution expansion includes:

  • Co-managed Cisco SD WAN powered by Viptela that provides customers the option to control and self-manage SD WAN security and application policies, while relying on the robust Verizon managed service support for fault, performance, and configuration management. This co-managed capability is now available to Verizon customers and provides them with the flexibility to relieve their IT team of the deployment and day-to-day running of the network yet have the ability to make changes themselves to SD WAN policies and configurations when necessary.
  • Managed SD WAN powered by Viptela for the Cisco ISR1100 Series platform that is ideal for smaller branch office deployments, providing customers highly secure SD WAN services on a high-performance, low-cost branch appliance.
  • The introduction of new managed service tiers for Cisco SD WAN powered by Meraki, which complements Verizon's complete Cisco Meraki cloud-first platform managed services to deliver seamless, secure connectivity, as well as global deployment support including mainland China. Verizon has also added a new capability for management of the Cisco Meraki MV smart cameras to help enable faster deployment, management, and troubleshooting from a single pane of glass.

"Our strategic relationship with Verizon continues to create value for businesses supporting a growing distributed mobile workforce and the accelerated adoption of cloud services," said Scott Harrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Intent-Based Networking Group. "As businesses modernize their networks to enable the best user application experiences, Verizon's new Cisco SD WAN managed services can help them quickly and easily transition to SD WAN with flexible options to help deliver business agility and secure connectivity to applications across multiple clouds."

Verizon

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE