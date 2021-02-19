Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital Conference
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN Ecosystem
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Verizon adds new flavors of managed SD-WAN services with Cisco

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 2/19/2021
Comment (0)

Verizon Business is adding several new levels of managed SD-WAN services in partnership with Cisco.

The service provider has delivered Viptela SD-WAN as a managed service to its customers since before Cisco acquired Viptela in 2017 for $610 million. It is expanding that service now by providing customers with the options of co-managed Cisco SD-WAN by Viptela, managed SD-WAN by Viptela for the Cisco ISR1100 Series platform, and new managed service tiers for Cisco Meraki.

Amit Kapoor, director of Virtual Network Services for Verizon, says the service provider expanded its co-managed and fully managed SD-WAN services with Cisco in response to customer demand for more control over features such as application policies, while maintaining the benefit of relying on Verizon for guaranteed service levels.

"Customers want a service level where Verizon cares for things like the infrastructure and configuration, but gives customers the ability to care for the application policies on-demand," says Kapoor. "They also want us to provide guaranteed service-level and on-time hardware repair – all the things we do globally at scale – that are a higher cost for customers to execute on." Customers using the co-managed approach can make real-time changes to their SD-WAN service via a digital portal, he adds.

Verizon's move to provide a variety of managed options for SD-WAN services to enterprise customers aligns with the results of a recent Heavy Reading survey of 103 global service providers. Operators are finding it increasingly important to differentiate their managed SD-WAN platforms by providing service options in partnership with multiple SD-WAN and security vendors. For example, in addition to their partnership with Cisco, Verizon also provides SD-WAN services from Versa and Silver Peak.

"Offering service bundles that are targeted at the specific needs of the customer elevates the conversation away from platform choices and toward enterprise business needs," wrote Heavy Reading Principal Analyst Jennifer Clark in an analysis of the Heavy Reading report. "In fact, 'offer customers tiered managed SD-WAN and security bundles' – if Rank 1 and Rank 2 responses are combined – was the most popular response from survey respondents, coming in a significant 13 percentage points higher than the next most popular differentiators."

What are your top three preferred approaches for differentiating your managed SD-WAN service? Please rank them in order where 1 = most preferable.
Source: Heavy Reading. Click here for a larger version of this image.
Source: Heavy Reading. Click here for a larger version of this image.

With the co-managed Cisco Viptela option, Verizon customers can self-manage SD-WAN security and application policies, but also tap Verizon for managed support of fault, performance and configuration management. The managed SD-WAN option by Verizon and Cisco Viptela is targeted at smaller branch office deployments where SD-WAN can be deployed on a low-cost branch appliance.

Verizon is also adding new managed service tiers for Cisco Meraki SD-WAN, which includes integration with Meraki's cloud for mainland China.

"We extended our capabilities so if our customers are consuming the Meraki China cloud in addition to Meraki's other clouds, we can collect relevant statistics and offer services leveraging the China cloud," explains Kapoor.

Verizon already supported many Meraki features such as WiFi, routing and switching and has added management of Cisco Meraki MV smart cameras in response to customer demand, he adds.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE