Telesystem and Versa Networks to bring secure SD-WAN to Telarus Agents

NORTHWOOD, Ohio – Telesystem, a nationwide provider of voice, networking, infrastructure, and managed security solutions, has entered into a partnership with Secure SD-WAN and SASE leader Versa Networks, and national master agent Telarus aimed at enabling Secure SD-WAN for small and medium-sized businesses.

The partnership will add the Versa Titan service into the telecommunications agent channel with Telesystem providing operational support, and Telarus agents gaining early access to sell this easy-to-manage Secure SD-WAN and managed security functionality within a single, high-powered device.

This new program will allow the Telarus agent community to offer multiple Versa consumption options to their customers, including those customers which want to own and manage their Versa deployment. Additionally, Telesystem will act as a central point of contact for all Versa-related projects, simplifying the engagement process and enabling a multi-faceted product portfolio for all Telarus partners.

"Versa has established clear industry leadership and continues to drive significant global momentum in the Secure SD-WAN and SASE markets," said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. "Telesystem has a unique high-touch approach and in-depth relationships in the agent channel, which we believe will accelerate the growth of Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa SASE."

Since 2017, Telesystem has deployed best-in-class Versa Secure SD-WAN to businesses across the country. This partnership allows Telarus agents to rely on Telesystem to install, support and manage Versa engagements in three different consumption models:

Versa Secure SD-WAN as a service – A best-in-class offering for large enterprises with complex network requirements that want to leverage Telesystem's expertise for support and deployment. Versa Titan as a service – A feature-rich yet easy-to-deploy solution for Lean IT use cases seeking a slimmed-down, lower-cost version of Secure SD-WAN. Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa Titan direct – Agents and end-users can simply purchase Versa's products in a "do it yourself" manner. Telesystem will broker the transaction and facilitate agent commissions and incentives, but support will be left in the hands of the agent or end-user.

"It's an honor for Telesystem to be considered to operationalize this product set for Versa in the agent channel," said Telesystem Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer Bruce Wirt. "We're excited to get this in the hands of our sales team, as well as the very capable hands of Telarus partners across the country."

"Our relationship with Telesystem continues to grow and bear fruit," said Telarus CEO and co-founder Adam Edwards. "Our partners have great confidence in Telesystem's approach to managed solutions, and their ability to customize deployments has quickly grown our base together well into the six-figure range in a short period of time. Adding Versa to the mix will be a win for all parties."

Versa Networks

Telesystem