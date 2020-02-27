Sign In Register
Sprint said its SD-WAN is going global via partnership with VMware

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/27/2020
Comment (0)

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced its global expansion of SD-WAN infrastructure through an expanded relationship with VMware, further complementing the Certainty℠ Network Design Model. With VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud gateways deployed across North America, South America, Europe and AsiaPac, Sprint's SD-WAN now covers more than 100 countries across the globe – an increase of 150% in the last year – providing better performance, quality and accessibility to Sprint's award-winning global Tier 1 wireline network.

Software Defined-Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) uses software to define and apply logic at the customer endpoints to improve application performance, streamline service management and steer traffic in the most effective way possible across Sprint's backbone network, as well as the Internet and broadband connections.

"Sprint and VMware have a shared vision of enabling enterprises around the world in their digital transformation journey with the best networking solutions," said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, VeloCloud business unit, VMware. "At VMware, we are committed to helping Sprint deliver dynamic, globally scalable WAN solutions that enable application performance, network availability, and accelerate transformation at the network edge."

"The management capabilities of VMware SD-WAN enable Sprint to provide a higher quality experience for our customers. Now, non-traditional, cost-effective ways of connecting are more viable," said Mike Fitz, vice president of Sprint's Global Wireline business. "Along with the promise of our Certainty network design model, Sprint is delivering a comprehensive solution that meets customer performance expectations, wherever they may be around the globe."

Announced at CES 2020, Certainty is a new approach to network design combining multi-layer network diversity with SD-WAN to deliver an unprecedented 100% availability service level agreement (SLA). Certainty aims to unlock value for customers by bringing all their network needs together in a turnkey solution from a single provider – different options to connect their locations, industry leading SLAs, and top-notch network performance – without sacrificing security. And, customers are taking note.

"Our wireline new logo wins with Fortune 1000 companies have tripled over the past two years," said Jan Geldmacher, president of Sprint Business. "I believe this is because our customers value Sprint's transformative approach towards modern wireline technologies and acknowledge us as a trusted advisor, who is looking out for their best interests."

Leading the charge amongst competitors, Sprint's wireline network transformation is near complete with more than 97% of TDM circuits migrated. Sprint customers now enjoy a higher performing, more stable network environment with three times fewer outages. Coupled with customer acquisition on the rise and expanded efforts in high-demand technologies like global SD-WAN, Sprint Business is winning in wireline.

Sprint

