Silver Peak completes FIPS 140-2 security validation testing for the business-driven Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN Edge Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Silver Peak, the global SD-WAN leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network, today announced the completion of Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 (FIPS 140-2) validation testing from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform.

Validation testing of the EdgeConnect extra-small (EC-XS), medium (EC-M) and extra-large (EC-XL) SD-WAN edge appliances was conducted by Advanced Data Security, an accredited FIPS and Common Criteria testing laboratory based in San Jose, California. Upon validation by the CMVP these EdgeConnect appliances can be deployed by federal government agencies, including contracted service providers and other organizations that require stringent security standards to protect sensitive information.

"We value the opportunity to work with Silver Peak on performing FIPS 140-2 testing of the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform," said Eugene Polulyakh, general manager at Advanced Data Security. "The laboratory FIPS 140-2 testing of the products was completed successfully, subject to validation by the cryptographic module validation program (CMVP). The FIPS 140-2 testing includes analysis of the security architecture, as well as analysis and testing of the cryptographic algorithms implemented by the products to verify compliance with advanced cryptographic standards. The FIPS 140-2 testing of the EdgeConnect platform is a significant step in improving SD-WAN edge infrastructure security."

"Successfully completing FIPS 140-2 validation testing from NIST marks a significant milestone for Silver Peak and the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform," said Anusha Vaidyanathan director of product management and security at Silver Peak. "With thousands of production customer deployments around the world, current and prospective customers now have the added confidence that the EdgeConnect platform adheres to the most stringent security requirements of government agencies with its unified security capabilities and seamless integration with leading security partners."

