Segra launches remote office LAN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Segra, one of the largest fiber infrastructure network companies in the Eastern U.S., announced today the launch of a new enterprise-grade remote office service – Segra's Remote Office LAN. Rapidly changing workforce dynamics have led to increased reliance on remote workers and third-party networks by both employers and employees, leaving corporate infrastructure connectivity in the hands of the public internet.

According to a recent report from Gartner, 74% of CFOs intend to shift a portion of their workforce to remote work permanently. This presents many new challenges for both security and reliability. Segra's Remote Office LAN enables an in-office, enterprise-grade experience for remote workers, removing the need for VPNs and split tunneling which often leave cloud traffic unsecured and unreliable. IT teams can monitor and funnel incoming public internet traffic into their network based on corporate protocols.

Key benefits of Segra’s Remote Office LAN include:

Simplicity – devices are pre-configured and ready to use once connected to the end user’s broadband connection; no management of secure tunnels necessary by IT teams

Ease of Use – remote workers connect to the corporate Wi-Fi with the ease and convenience as if they’re in the company’s office

Security – leverages Segra’s Hosted Firewall and encrypted secure connection

Resiliency – broadband and dual-carrier LTE support

Collaboration – bundled with Segra’s cloud-based communication collaboration tool, Segra Unify

Productivity – allows businesses of all sizes to report on usage and productivity levels with the SD-WAN lite feature, to ensure availability of adequate bandwidth

Segra's Remote Office LAN allows the enterprise to replicate corporate firewall policies locally, ensuring secure access for remote users. With redundant WAN connections, traffic is managed utilizing SD-WAN to ensure the most reliable experience, while efficiently utilizing third-party broadband and LTE/5G connectivity. Remote Office LAN leverages single sign-on (SSO) capability, allows corporate security remote access control and includes the NetCloud management platform from Cradlepoint for central device management and configuration.

The new offering is based on Cradlepoint's NetCloud Service and E3000 Series router, which includes multi-WAN connectivity, PoE-enabled switching, and Wi-Fi 6. NetCloud provides complete remote office WAN and LAN management, enterprise-class routing, application-based QoS, SD-WAN traffic control, device-to-cloud connectivity and unified edge security with firewall, web filtering, threat detection and more.

Segra