Secure Services Edge market scores $800M in revenue for Q1, Dell'Oro

The Secure Services Edge (SSE) market had a banner first quarter, growing 40% year-over-year to over $800 million, according to Dell'Oro Group.

The research group qualifies SSE as a security-focused subset of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market, which is the convergence of networking and security services. Total SASE networking and security revenue was nearly $1.5 billion in Q1, with 30% growth YoY. The SASE market has more than 35 vendors, with the top 11 representing 80% of the market by revenue.

Unified SASE, the portion of the market that delivers SASE as an integrated platform, reached triple digit YoY revenue growth, according to Dell'Oro.

"We have identified SSE as an initial basket of four cloud-delivered security technologies that underpin security in SASE," said Research Director Mauricio Sanchez for Dell'Oro Group, in a statement. That grouping includes the combination of cloud-delivered Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Architecture (ZTNA) and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) technologies, said Dell'Oro.

As more employees move to a hybrid work model, "enterprises increasingly prefer cloud-delivered security over traditional on-premises solutions," added Sanchez.

Within the basket of the four cloud-delivered security technologies, revenue from both FWaaS and ZTNA cumulatively grew over 100% YoY in Q1. In addition, Dell'Oro noted that SWG and CASB revenue grew at a rate of 30% YoY.

The SD-WAN market, which falls within the SASE category, experienced revenue growth over 20% YoY in Q1, despite supply chain constraints, said Dell'Oro.

In a recent interview with Light Reading, Orange's John Isch said that SD-WAN and security are tightly bound: "We learned early on that security and SD-WAN go together – you can't extricate one from the other, you have to have the same conversation with those two teams in order for it to work and they have to work together," said Isch.

In addition, Isch explained that it's become easier for Orange to discuss the convergence of security and networking with customers due to the industry's adoption of SASE terminology.

"To me, [SASE] is more of a formalization of what was happening rather than a brand new idea," said Isch.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading