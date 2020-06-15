SECUI selects Snet SWAN powered by 128 Technology

BURLINGTON, Mass. – 128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart Routing, today announced that SECUI Corporation has selected Snet Systems, a leading network integrator headquartered in Seoul, Korea, to offer a highly reliable and secure managed SD-WAN service, called SWAN, powered by 128 Technology's Session Smart Router. Snet Systems and SECUI an information security company and subsidiary of Samsung SDS based in Korea, will work together to offer enterprise customers a networking environment that delivers the agility they need to be more customer-centric and outpace their competitors.

Snet Systems will provide its SWAN solution to SECUI, which will offer Snet its next generation solutions for network security, threat detection, and security management. The two companies will work collaboratively to provide sales and technical support on joint domestic projects where SECUI participates as a new service.

Snet Systems announced in October 2019 it would join the 128 Technology Solution Partner Program, which enables service providers to leverage 128 Technology's 128T Networking Platform to create new revenue streams. Snet and SECUI will gain several new features from 128 Technology's router, including application-aware routing, zero trust security, as well as orchestration and automation. These features will drive more efficient use of network bandwidth, security, performance, and simplicity than any other routing platform on the market today.

"We're excited to partner with SECUI, a true leader in the security space," said Incheol You, Chief Technology Officer, Snet Systems. "The combination of SECUI's security infrastructure, in addition to our SWAN solution, will result in a powerful offering to enhance our customers' productivity, bandwidth efficiency and profitability."

"128 Technology's Zero Trust security approach was a major reason why we decided to partner with Snet," said Byung Soo Kim, Vice President, SECUI. "We're not interested in network security that's painted on or relegated to the perimeter. We need a security solution that's baked into the routing fabric itself and can help us mount simpler and more affordable defenses. Snet SWAN, powered by 128 Technology, was the ideal solution."

"Today's enterprises need a network that is not only resilient to attacks but can also isolate an attack to the smaller segment within the network," said Kaz Kuroda, Managing Director APAC, 128 Technology. "By partnering with 128 Technology and using its Zero-Trust security model, Snet and SECUI will be able to reduce the risk of security breaches and compliance penalties as well as make it easy to connect and secure remote locations."

128 Technology