Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

SD-WAN security: The richness of multidimensionality

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Jim Hodges, Chief Analyst – Cloud and Security, Heavy Reading 3/31/2020
Comment (0)

The pace of software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) developments continues to accelerate for several reasons. One fundamental reason is that SD-WAN is not only programmable from a feature support perspective, it is also secure. Factor in the pace of applications that are moving to the cloud, and it is not surprising that the ability to program software security services into a connectivity service has rapidly become a strategic imperative.

In order to understand the associated SD-WAN security business drivers and technical requirements, Heavy Reading launched the "SD-WAN Security Market Leadership Study (MLS)" with collaboration partners Amdocs, Fortinet, Lavelle Networks and Nuage Networks in Q4 2019. The survey attracted 90 qualified global respondents and documented SD-WAN security service use cases, implementation timelines, cloud service integration opportunities, the role of automation, and policy, as well as technical requirements, including future success requirements.

Security is strategic
The rapid evolution and demand for SD-WAN services have enabled communications service providers (CSPs) to integrate high value security services into their SD-WAN portfolio. One reason security represents such a high value proposition is that there is a broad range of security services supported.

These range from virtual firewalls (vFirewalls) to secured SD branches (which apply advanced management tools), packet filters and even virtualized session borders controllers (vSBC). As illustrated in Figure 1, based on "extremely important" responses, the top four capabilities are vFirewall (40%), intrusion prevention (35%), DDoS mitigation (34%) and secured SD branch (30%).

The results were somewhat expected since these capabilities are considered foundational and mature security capabilities. However, the relatively strong level of "extremely important" support for emerging advanced capabilities such as application control (26%), web filtering (25%) and packet filtering (25%) confirms that effective SD-WAN security service portfolios are multidimensional.

Further evidence of their relative strategic value is that they attained the highest scoring in the "important" band of responses (52%-55%). Thus, at least 69% of respondents believe it is either "extremely important" (18%-40%) or "important" (42%-55%) that their SD-WAN solution supports security services.

Figure 1: SD-WAN security service implementation priorities
Question: How important is it for your SD-WAN implementation to support the following security services? (N=89) Source: Heavy Reading
Question: How important is it for your SD-WAN implementation to support the following security services? (N=89)
Source: Heavy Reading

Scanners, signatures and application-specific strategies
The richness of SD-WAN's security service offering has unquestionably been one of the factors for the market success of managed security services. And looking forward, new capabilities will be needed to maintain this position of strength as network requirements evolve. Accordingly, Heavy Reading asked survey respondents to provide insight into which additional capabilities would enhance their ability to upsell managed security services.

As shown in Figure 2, all the standard SD-WAN security services fared well based on the level of "extremely important" and "important responses." However, in looking at the "extremely important" responses, three capabilities stand out. The highest ranked of these is the ability to utilize SD-WAN security policies to steer applications to multiple scanners based on specific application requirements (38%).

Heavy Reading believes the high ranking of this capability highlights the realities and challenges associated with moving to an application-centric cloud. Very close behind at 37% is signature-based detection in SD-WAN devices. This is significant because it not only confirms that devices remain an area of concern for end users, it also reinforces that CSPs are looking for any unique attack identifiers that can help with the detection of future attack vectors.

The third-ranked advanced capability is branch-specific. In this case, the focus is on applying SD-WAN security policies in the branch to first ensure the devices and applications in the branch are fully compliant to the cloud(s) they will run in (32%).

Overall, Heavy Reading views these results as further validation that the shift to an application environment will demand the adoption of SD-WAN security services strategies that possess the richness to support a programmable and multidimensional application-aware security model.

Figure 2: Ranking advanced capabilities
Question: To what extent would support of the following advanced capabilities enhance your ability to sell your customer-managed SD-WAN security services? (N=81-88) Source: Heavy Reading
Question: To what extent would support of the following advanced capabilities enhance your ability to sell your customer-managed SD-WAN security services? (N=81-88)
Source: Heavy Reading

Looking for more information?

SD-WAN Security Services White Paper
https://www.lightreading.com/lg_redirect.asp?piddl_lgid_docid=757173

SD-WAN Security Services: Implementation, Integration & Impacts Webinar
https://www.lightreading.com/webinar.asp?webinar_id=1538

This blog is sponsored by Lavelle Networks.

— Jim Hodges, Chief Analyst – Cloud and Security, Heavy Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Optical cross-connect revival: A new generation of optical switching for tomorrow's networks

Optical cross-connect (OXC) is coming back in vogue thanks to CDC ROADMs that add greater scale and automation to the photonic layer.

A new approach to upgrading optical networking at the edge

Huawei's new Liquid OTN solution is a small granularity technology that offers some significant benefits for organizations that need guaranteed bandwidth, low latency and resilient optical connections.

Laying the foundation for long-term 5G success

A successful 5G rollout is not just about upgrading existing basestations or deploying some new ones. Nor is it simply an upgrade of core network capabilities.

SD-WAN security: Cloud integration branches out

New Heavy Reading study looks at the business opportunity in cloud-based managed security services.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE