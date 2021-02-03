SD-WAN market surged 50% in the fourth quarter of 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide SD-WAN market grew 50 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year. The top five vendors in revenue share for the full-year 2020 were led by Cisco, followed by VMware, Fortinet, Versa, and HPE/Silver Peak.

"The combination of pent-up demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an acceleration away from legacy technologies created a surge in SD-WAN adoption during the fourth quarter," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. "On a full-year basis, the market grew 32 percent in 2020, which was about half the rate of the prior year, but very impressive given the challenging macroeconomic environment that we faced throughout the year," added Umeda.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2020 SD-WAN Report:

Dell’Oro Group’s quarterly tracking of the SD-WAN market is now available as a separate research report.

SD-WAN market share for 2020 saw increasing concentration in a small number of vendors. The top five vendors accounted for almost two-thirds of the revenue share.

Vendors are increasingly leveraging security functionality to differentiate their SD-WAN solution and driving growth.

