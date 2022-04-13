Sign In Register
SD-WAN

SASE roundup: Aryaka plants Paris PoP

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 4/13/2022
Comment (0)

Managed secure access service edge (SASE) and SD-WAN provider Aryaka is broadening its reach in the EMEA region with a new point of presence (PoP) in Paris, bringing the company's total to over 40 global PoPs.

Also in today's SASE roundup: Palo Alto expands availability of its Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition router to the US and Canada.

Aryaka's new Paris PoP

In addition to Internet access, Aryaka says that its new PoP will address first/last mile optimization, protocol acceleration, application optimization, peering to cloud services and support orchestration capabilities for intent-based networking.

Aryaka says that the PoP will support improved connectivity for the hybrid workplace. Several new channel partners in the EMEA region have recently joined the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner program as well.

The Paris PoP will also address demand from Aryaka's European customers – such as Schenck Process, HMSHost, Giti and Delachaux – for "better proximity to data centers and high-performance WAN connectivity," says Aryaka. Earlier this year, Arayaka added several new European-based customers including system house SMTnet Data Communications in Mössingen, virtual network operator mitcaps in Mainz and French integration and managed services specialist Rampar in Paris.

Palo Alto brings Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition to the US and Canada

Security supplier Palo Alto is expanding the availability of its Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition router and security platform to the US and Canada. Palo Alto's Okyo Garde subscriptions include a Wi-Fi 6 router, mobile app and IT management dashboard to secure corporate from personal Wi-Fi.

"The use of separate networks prevents commingling of data, while also reducing the risk of attackers moving laterally from one network to another," says Palo Alto.

In addition, Palo Alto says that Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition provides customers with the ability to extend Palo Alto's SASE services into the home network through the Prisma Access subscription.

The rise of the distributed workforce, which relies on personal devices, email and social media accounts, has broadened enterprises' attack surfaces, explains Palo Alto's Kumar Ramachandran, SVP of products for Palo Alto Networks.

"Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition is built upon the principles of Zero Trust and enables organizations to extend the corporate network and bring unified security policy management and SASE to the hybrid workforce," Ramachandran said in a statement. "Together, Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition with Prisma Access extends that best-in-class security synonymous with corporate environments into the home."

Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition also protects employees from phishing, malware and other attacks, including on personal and IoT devices, says Palo Alto. In addition, the Okyo platform provides security operations center (SOC)/IT visibility and control over the in-home corporate network while ensuring personal network activity isn't visible to IT teams, adds the company.

"A blended home network with all the traffic funneled through consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers creates a new set of cybersecurity challenges for companies," said Brandon Butler, research manager, Enterprise Networks for IDC, in a statement. "More than ever, companies need to secure the home network, just like they would a branch office. Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition helps organizations by extending enterprise-class security to their employees' homes."

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

