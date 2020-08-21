RCN, Grande and Wave Business beef up SD-WAN

PRINCETON, N.J. – RCN, Grande and Wave Business Solutions, a communications provider delivering mission-critical fiber infrastructure solutions in seven of the top 10 metro markets across the United States, today announced enhancements to its Software-Defined Wide-Area Network (SD-WAN) solution. This service delivers a secure, centralized network management solution for businesses of all sizes.

These enhancements to the suite of features ensure optimal performance for critical applications to help avoid disruptions to highly sensitive traffic such as unified communications solutions. The SD-WAN solution, backed by Cisco Meraki, moves traffic management off-premise and away from hardware, to a cloud-based software for enhanced agility, control and visibility and increased network control. The solution offers portal access, visualization and VPN services for professionals to connect, regardless of location sites or network size. With the SD-WAN solution, customers can access the full potential of their network with unlimited bandwidth, maximum control and network security to help power company needs. Additions include Advanced Firewall, which utilizes cloud technology to enable administrator's application, user and content control, and Advanced Cloud Security to offer configurable intrusion prevention and content filtering.

Customers will have the network protection and benefits of this market leader's mature platform and overall intellectual property through this partnership. This new solution will compliment other RCN, Grande and Wave services and products to provide a level of control with prioritization for all connectivity-dependent and cloud-based services, similar to the recently launched Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution.

RCN Telecom Services, LLC (http://www.rcn.com/business), Grande Communications (mygrande.com/business/), and Wave Broadband (http://www.wavebusiness.com) operate as a single business solutions organization to deliver competitive, mission-critical fiber infrastructure solutions in more than twenty metro areas across the United States. The group provides industry-

