Podcast: Omdia on HPE's $925M acquisition of Silver Peak

Cliff Grossner, executive director of the cloud and data center practice for Omdia, joins the podcast to discuss HPE's recent acquisition of SD-WAN supplier Silver Peak. Grossner explains how this acquisition may impact the industry at large, and he shares his predictions for growth in the SD-WAN market in the coming months.

"Silver Peak was very near the top of market share after Cisco and VMware, so [HPE] bought a very significant position. The price they paid, while it might seem a lot, is actually quite a good price," says Grossner.

In addition, Grossner examines how COVID-19 has impacted previous forecasts for SD-WAN growth, in light of the global economic slowdown. He also shares his expectation for how many business and government employees will continue to work from home and utilize remote access technologies even as social distancing requirements are reassessed.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading