Podcast: Frost & Sullivan's rosy outlook for SD-WAN market





Roopa Honnachari, industry director for Frost & Sullivan, joins Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser on the podcast to explain how COVID-19 impacted growth in the SD-WAN and cloud services markets, plus her forecasts for growth over the next few years. Honnachari also discusses why telcos are bundling in a number of security features and enterprise business services with their managed SD-WAN platforms.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading