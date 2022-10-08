Plum expands wholesale deal with T-Mobile

COSTA MESA, Calif. – Plum has expanded its relationship with T-Mobile with an agreement enabling the wholesale provider to increase its service offerings for consumer and enterprise customers. Plum exclusively uses the T-Mobile network and this continues the decade-long relationship between UVNV, Inc., the parent company of Plum, and T-Mobile.

The updated agreement enables Plum, one of the fastest growing mobile virtual network aggregator (MVNA) and wireless program operators, to offer its customers a host of turnkey programs on the nation's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Programs include Affordable Connectivity Programs (ACP), fixed wireless, data failover, SD-WAN network needs and white-label wireless programs.

"For the past several years, Plum has leveraged industry expertise, the resources that built two of the most disruptive consumer facing wireless brands and our strategic relationship with T-Mobile to help many businesses achieve success in the wireless space," commented Scott Venuti, SVP Wholesale, Plum. "The continuation and further development of this collaboration provides a clear path to enabling growth and servicing even more customers nationwide."

"UVNV's offerings for consumer and enterprise customers mark yet another step forward in our strategic relationship. The combination of T-Mobile's network with Plum's technical capabilities and proven go-to-market expertise will enable customers to capitalize on a broad scope of wireless opportunities," said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale.

Plum