Perimeter 81 releases device posture check to meet security challenges of remote work

TEL AVIV, Israel – Perimeter 81, a leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Network as a Service provider, today launched its Device Posture Check (DPC). Designed to secure remote workforces and employees using personal devices for work, DPC boosts security by enforcing correct device posture and secure access. The launch of DPC bolsters Perimeter 81's growing SASE offering, including its newly released Network Traffic Control Firewall as a Service feature.

DPC enables organizations to ensure that only devices that comply with predefined corporate security policies can connect to the network. It provides complete device inventory and reporting tools so IT teams can better manage and support device access, ensuring networks stay secure while employees can easily access the resources they need. DPC's device inventory management feature offers IT teams enhanced visibility on all devices across the organization, including a device's serial number, operating system, user, posture status, and more.

"We're leading organizations into a new era of security, protecting their resources and employees no matter which device they are connecting with," says Amit Bareket, co-founder and CEO of Perimeter 81. "It is more important than ever to enhance endpoint protection, and the DPC is the perfect tool to ensure that devices used for accessing sensitive networks and resources are authorized and protected."

With Perimeter 81's DPC, organizations can easily prevent hacks that utilize stolen employee information by limiting access to only authorized devices. To ensure smooth access, IT can even differentiate security policies by employee or employee group, so that particularly sensitive networks or resources have an extra layer of protection while less sensitive networks are more easily accessible.

"Our customers need to support a rapidly growing, remote workforce while ensuring their network's complete protection from hacking and other malicious attempts," says Bareket. "Our DPC gives them more control and security in these efforts."

