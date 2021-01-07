Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Over 60 service providers and vendors achieve MEF 3.0 certification

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/1/2021
Comment (0)

LOS ANGELES – MEF today announced several milestones for itsMEF 3.0 certifications, fueled by the need for validated services, technologies, and professionals to help enable enterprise digital transformation. More than sixty service providers and technology vendors around the globe now offer MEF 3.0-certified Carrier Ethernet (CE) and SD-WAN solutions.

Four of the top five companies as ranked on Vertical Systems Group's 2020 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Leaderboard – AT&T, Verizon, Comcast Business, and Windstream – have achieved MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification. In addition, the top four SD-WAN technology providers as ranked by Dell'Oro Group – Cisco, VMware, Fortinet, and Versa – have attained MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification.

Thirty-six service providers to date have achieved MEF 3.0 CE Certification, including four of the top six as ranked on Vertical Systems Group's 2020 Global Provider Carrier Ethernet Leaderboard – Orange Business Services, Lumen, Verizon, and BT.

Driven by the network transformation taking shape in the industry to enable new digital services, MEF experienced a 75 percent annual growth rate in its MEF 3.0 services certifications, which includes SD-WAN and CE. In addition, 7,500 individuals in 85 countries from over 400 employer organizations have earned their MEF professional certifications in SD-WAN, SDN/NFV, and CE.

"This momentum signals that the industry continues to recognize the value of our certifications to ensure simplified, pre-validated functionality for buyers, and frictionless implementation and partnering within the MEF ecosystem," said Nan Chen, President, MEF. "During this time of tremendous digital transformation taking place in enterprises, MEF 3.0 certified services and technologies are proven to conform to MEF's meticulous specifications for performance, assurance, and agility. Customers that purchase these services can have confidence that they meet the industry's highest standards. We applaud all of the companies and professionals that have worked diligently to achieve their MEF 3.0 certifications."

Adding to MEF's triad of certifications for services, technologies, and professionals, a forthcoming MEF LSO API certification will offer companies the opportunity to validate that their MEF LSO Sonata and Cantata APIs conform to use case and business requirement specifications established by the industry's defining authority for standardized, automated network-based services. As part of a pilot program, three service providers –Sparkle, TIME dotCom, and UFINET – are now LSO Sonata-certified for automated ordering of CE Access E-Line services.

Here is what a few MEF member companies and industry professionals say about the value of being MEF 3.0 certified.

Will Eborall, AVP, Product Marketing Management for AT&T Business

"There is value in these certifications, as they align with the telecommunications industry to help deliver the highest quality in networking functions. As companies continue their digital transformation, these standards assist to demonstrate the managed service providers' compliance in critical service functions around performance, assurance, and agility. It's definitely accelerated many aspects of our business."

Daniele Mancuso, Chief Product Management at Sparkle

"Sparkle has always been a firm believer and supporter of inter-provider business process automation through MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata. We were among the first service providers to be production-ready with both seller and buyer modules fully integrated within our Digital BSS; the recent certification was the natural subsequent step to guarantee our partners that will interconnect with us, a full compliance to the standard and a smooth integration process."

Aamir Hussain, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business Group

"MEF 3.0 standards help drive SD-WAN and Carrier Ethernet interoperability for enterprises, service providers, and technology developers. Additionally, they drive end-to-end automation resulting in an improved customer experience and lower TCO. As a MEF 3.0 certified service provider, Verizon leverages these standards and capabilities to help drive our own Network-as-a-Service strategy. We are long-time supporters and contributors of the MEF mission."

JL Valente, VP, Product Management, Enterprise Routing and SD-WAN at Cisco

"As businesses accelerate their digital initiatives and adoption of hybrid, multicloud network environments, SD-WAN continues to be the preferred choice for secure access and delivers the best user experience when connecting to cloud applications. To help fuel the growth of SD-WAN services, Cisco is supporting standards and certifications including MEF 3.0 to provide exceptional SD-WAN service capabilities, simplified integration, and peace of mind for optimized application experiences with guaranteed resiliency."

Rosemary Cochran, Principal & Co-Founder, Vertical Systems Group

"MEF 3.0 certifications are having a significant impact on the networking industry worldwide. Our research over many years has tracked the strong correlation between Carrier Ethernet market share leadership and compliance with MEF specifications. Now this trend is developing for Managed SD-WAN as market leading service providers and platform suppliers attain MEF 3.0 certification. Ultimately the advantages gained are competitive differentiation, services assurance for customers, and streamlined collaboration among industry players."

MEF 3.0 certified service providers and technology vendors are listed in theMEF Services Registry, the MEF Technology Registry, and the MEF LSO API Registry. All MEF 3.0 certified professionals are listed in the MEF Certified Professionals Registry.

MEF 3.0 CE company certification testing is conducted byIometrix, a MEF Accredited Certification Test Partner (MEF-ACTP), via an on-demand, cloud-based virtual test platform. MEF 3.0 SD-WAN company certification is conducted by Spirent, a MEF-ACTP. Professional certifications are offered through MEF Accredited Training Providers (ATPs). Companies interested in certification of MEF 3.0 services, technologies, or professionals may contact: [email protected]

Learn more about MEF 3.0 certifications and their benefits at: www.mef.net/certify/.

MEF

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
How Edge Monitoring Will Support Successful 5G Rollout By John English, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Netscout
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE