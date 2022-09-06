Orange brings SD-WAN and AI to evolution of enterprise IT





Orange Business Services' John Isch, practice director of the network and voice center of excellence, and Franck Morales, VP for secure digital infrastructure, join the podcast with an update on the service provider's deployment of nearly 1,200 SD-WAN sites for customer Siemens.

"It's probably one of the most complex deployments as we've also been deploying during the evolution of [Siemen's] IT, their SD-WAN, and changing nearly 100% of the underlay because the decision was clear from Siemens to move away from MPLS and to go maximum to Internet," said Morales.

In addition, Isch and Morales explain Orange's new Service Manage-Watch feature that monitors network and application performance via data analytics and an AIOps tool.

Here are just a few things covered in this podcast:

Orange Business Services' deployment of SD-WAN to nearly 1,200 Siemens sites (01:20)

Bringing customers' network, IT and security teams together (15:34)

Orange's Service Manage-Watch tool (20:16)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading