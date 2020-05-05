Open Systems integrates Microsoft Azure Sentinel into its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Security Service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Open Systems, a secure access service edge (SASE) pioneer supporting enterprises in their digital transformation journey, today announced that the Microsoft Azure Sentinel security information and event management (SIEM) solution is a key component of its new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. This cloud-native MDR service will minimize the impact of cyberattacks on enterprises through the early detection and containment of threats.

"Enabling millions of employees working from home to remotely access corporate networks has increased the vulnerability of enterprises to cyberattack, despite their employing full security stacks," said Jeff Brown, CEO of Open Systems. "Instead of inundating customers with often meaningless alerts, our cloud-native MDR service, when combined with our SASE solution, enables threats to be identified and contained early in the 'kill chain,' and without the need for customers to build and staff a security operations center (SOC) of their own."

Data from enterprises' security stacks is first ingested and then parsed by Sentinel to identify true positives and suspicious behavior requiring evaluation by Open System's security engineers, who work in either of the company's world-class SOCs in Zurich, Switzerland and Redwood City, California. Threats will then be elevated to the security analyst team assigned to the specific customer. The customer will be informed of the situation and provided the team's recommendations for containment and resolution.

"Microsoft Azure Sentinel enables Open Systems to provide a compelling cloud-native MDR service that helps give enterprises all the advantages of a 'SOC'," said Ann Johnson, CVP Cybersecurity Solutions Group, Microsoft. "Open Systems' MDR service easily integrates with the existing data and security stacks in Azure and Sentinel, further maximizing these investments, and helps address today's increasingly complex security requirements."

The new MDR service will also complement the networking capabilities of Open Systems' SASE solution and its SASE-delivered SD-WAN, providing exceptional security that supports enterprises' digital transformations and their increasing use of mobile devices, edge computing and the cloud. Enterprises that use Azure and Sentinel will find implementing the service to be a straightforward process.

Details of how the MDR service combines the unique advantages of artificial intelligence (AI) and the insights of veteran security analysts are in the company's latest blog. Additional information is available on the Open Systems' website.

Open Systems' MDR service is currently in early access with general availability planned for the third quarter of 2020.

Open Systems