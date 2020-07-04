Nuvias takes Versa Titan to market across Europe

LONDON, UK – Following a European distribution agreement with Versa Networks, Nuvias is launching the roll-out of the Versa Secure SD-WAN cloud service for small and medium enterprises. The service, Versa Titan, simplifies the deployment and management of enterprise branch networks, giving Nuvias channel partners, managed service providers and system integrators access to a rapidly growing opportunity in the mid-market, to accelerate digital transformation and improve business performance.

Versa Titan gives SMEs the secure SD-WAN suite of advanced services such as network routing, security and analytics, along with intuitive user and support portals and a mobile application to manage branch networks remotely. This means that enterprises can better control their WAN costs while simplifying operations, enhancing network resiliency and bandwidth utility, and improving application performance.

Versa integrates critical software-defined security functions such as next-generation firewall and Unified Threat Management (UTM) to address the increased threat-exposure in branch networks, while also combining full multi-tenancy, multiple deployment options, zero-touch provisioning and multi-cloud extensibility.

"While SD-WAN is being adopted by large-enterprises, the Versa Titan service allows Nuvias channel partners to unlock the fast-growing mid-market opportunity with a secure, carrier-agnostic, cloud-managed SD-WAN solution that is easy to design, deploy and manage, at a cost that delivers rapid ROI for SMEs," said Paul Eccleston, Executive Chairman at the Nuvias Group. "We are aligning our tailored training programs, sales and marketing activities to support the roll-out of the Versa Titan service across Europe."

"With its expertise and understanding of the advanced networking and security markets, combined with its specialist reseller and service provider network, Nuvias is an ideal partner to take the Versa Titan service to market across EMEA," said Rob Mustarde, SVP-Sales, Versa Networks. "Recognized by Gartner as a WAN Edge Magic Quadrant visionary, Versa is the first SD-WAN provider to deliver its technology as a cloud-managed secure branch and WAN solution for the mid-market enterprise through channel partners."

