NTT East to offer new managed SD-WAN services for enterprises with Cisco

SAN JOSE, Calif., and TOKYO – Cisco today announced that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation (NTT EAST) has selected Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela for its new managed SD-WAN services under NTT EAST's VPN service portfolio for enterprises.

While the business environment is changing rapidly from increased use of cloud applications and growth of remote and mobile workers, organizations are challenged with a shortage of IT resources and increasing management costs. SD-WAN is helping address these challenges by efficiently linking applications, branch offices and mobile workers so organizations can securely deliver applications to users while achieving IT agility and reduced costs.

The new SD-WAN solution components include the Cisco SD-WAN Controller, the Cisco ISR 1100 series router as the customer premise equipment (CPE), the Cisco CSR 1000v as virtual CPE, and Cisco Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) as the managed SD-WAN service foundation. Together, these products and technologies enable NTT EAST to build a virtualized platform to provide highly secure and flexible optimized network access with zero-touch provisioning.

Cisco's Customer Experience team will provide customer support to adapt, deploy and manage this new managed SD-WAN service. Availability for the managed SD-WAN service is planned for July 2020.

"We are constantly working to solve social issues through the use of ICT and to advance digital transformation in society," said Mr. Naoki Shibutani, Senior Executive Vice President, Representative Director, NTT EAST. "We are very pleased to create this new service by collaborating with Cisco to deliver its SD-WAN solution to solve corporate challenges from workstyle reform, security measures, and labor shortage. With these enhancements, we are committed to continuing to provide secure, reliable and optimized network services to solve challenges that society faces."

"We are pleased to collaborate with NTT East to offer new managed SD-WAN services that support business efficiency and advance digital transformation," said Ichiro Nakagawa, Vice President, Cisco Service Provider Business in Japan. "In today's business world where agility to respond quickly to market changes is critical, we realize that this managed SD-WAN service can help Japanese companies adapt quickly while focusing on business strategies and critical operations. Together with NTT East, Cisco will continue to expand high-reliability, high-quality network services for the Japanese market."

