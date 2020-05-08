Sign In Register
SD-WAN

NTT Communications partners with Cisco SD-WAN

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/5/2020
Comment (0)

TOKYO – Cisco announced that NTT Communications Corporation has adopted Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela and Meraki, as well as Meraki Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity solutions, to provide its customers with new managed services to address the challenges many face with supporting distributed workforces.

Digital businesses moving applications to the cloud to support a secure remote workforce are struggling to keep up with networking demands. Lack of resources, more complex operations and higher costs are forcing IT teams to adopt flexible and simple networking and communications solutions to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

With Managed SDx solutions, NTT Com is able to provide businesses with flexible and simple deployment of a secure networking environment and its integrated management based on Cisco SD-WAN and Meraki SD-WAN solutions, as well as the broader Meraki platform technologies.

In particular, NTT Com selected Cisco and Meraki for its new SD-WAN managed solution offering based on fully integrated security to safeguard customers' network and applications, a flexible SD-WAN architecture that supports customers' requirements regardless of industry, deployment size, and bandwidth requirements and providing a seamless and secure application experience across any cloud.

Hiroki Kuriyama, Senior Executive Vice President, Representative Member of the Board, NTT Communications said, "NTT Communications is helping customers achieve digital transformation goals and increase competitiveness with managed IT infrastructure solutions. This complements the company's plan to realize a Smart World by addressing social challenges with information and communications technologies. Demonstrating this commitment, we are pleased to provide 'Managed SDx' with Cisco Secure SD-WAN and SD-LAN solutions, enabling simple, flexible and high-quality network services to accelerate our customers digital transformation journeys."

The new Cisco-based services will allow customers to support their existing IT teams with private-network reliability, cloud optimization, and integrated security. Customers will have the power to view and manage multiple networking devices on a single, cloud-based interface, all while leveraging NTT Com's expertise and managed service experience.

Ichiro Nakagawa, Vice President for Service Provider Business, Cisco said, "With a view to the new era in an enterprise ICT environment that calls for agility and diversification, NTT Com's Managed SDx will help to meet the wide-ranging customer needs for digital transformation in any industry. Our close collaboration will continue to enhance the optimal networking services that meet enterprise requirements."

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)

NTT Communications Corp. (NYSE: NTT)

