SD-WAN

Michelin signs up for AT&T's SD-WAN

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/23/2021
PARIS – AT&T is supporting leading global tire manufacturer Michelin to transform its network with an SD-WAN and WAN solution which supports the customer's digital roadmap.

With seven R&D centers in different parts of the world, 69 manufacturing plants and sales agencies in 171 countries, and with 124,000 employees worldwide, the Michelin Group has a strong foothold on every continent and is a leader in sustainable mobility.

Michelin's existing infrastructure was hindering its plans to modernize its network to deliver a better quality of service, while increasing user satisfaction. Working with AT&T, Michelin is optimizing 200 sites around the world to take advantage of cloud-based applications, offering improved agility, enhanced capacity and better visibility through AT&T connectivity and SD-WAN.

Why is this important?

Innovation and technology are at the heart of Michelin's goal to be a leader in sustainable mobility. To assist value creation and growth, Michelin is deploying a global SD-WAN solution which will deliver greater scalability and agility for the business.

The solution, using AT&T VPN and AT&T Dedicated Internet services with a central orchestrated SD-WAN solution, allows Michelin to build a consistent network with full management and ownership of the technology. AT&T will lead the provision, deployment, operation and maintenance of the SD-WAN solution globally. At the end, Michelin's IT Network team will make gains in scalability & agility as a key benefit of this transformation and they are moving closer to this ambitious goal every day.

John V. Slamecka, AT&T region president–EMEA & LATAM:

"Michelin is an instantly recognisable brand known all around the world for its core products and its iconic food guide and star rating system for restaurants. It is a testament to the AT&T sales leadership team in France, and the strength of our global network, that Michelin chose to work with us on this transformative project. "

"Our experience in delivering SD-WAN solutions allowed us to deliver what Michelin needed, where and when they needed it. It is further testament to AT&T's desired goal of being the trusted advisor to large, multi-national companies with operations across multiple regions and countries."

Paul Renard, Global Network Director Michelin:

"The Michelin IT Network team's expectations were to keep the governance of the solution and give opportunities to the Michelin's entities. To do that, we have to embrace change on multiple fronts, including making our global network future ready".

"The collaborative approach of the AT&T teams, and their strong willingness to work together, gave us the confidence that they were best placed to support our digital transformation strategy with this SD-WAN solution. This is an important workstream as we strive to meet out purpose of offering the business a better way forward. With better visibility to manage and optimize network flows, and greater agility to support Michelin's external growth or site moves, the IT team is committed to play its part in the success of our internal business collegues."

AT&T

