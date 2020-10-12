MetTel CTO Ed Fox on clearing up confusion around SASE

MetTel CTO Ed Fox returns to the podcast for an update on enterprise interest in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) trend that brings together networking and security services.

"I think more folks have been exposed to [SASE] but I think there's even more ambiguity about what it actually is at this point," says Fox. "It's partly our problem in the industry as well as what customers deem it as, we all share in creating the gray area there. I do see more customers asking about it and there's a lot more information out there, but once again, the information we’re all putting out there is pretty diverse."

Fox explains how MetTel's own approach to SASE has evolved and which components are key to any SASE service, such as Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). In addition, Fox shares how the service provider is working with customers making the shift from copper wire networks to fiber, cellular and VOIP networks.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading