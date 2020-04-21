Juniper Networks provides Deutsche Telekom with managed SD-WAN platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI driven networks, has partnered with T-Systems, one of the world-leading cross-manufacturer digital service providers, to create and deliver a managed SD-WAN infrastructure as part of an end-to-end service overlay solution for companies with complex network and connectivity requirements.

With this service offering, T-Systems is focusing on the adoption of modern enterprise networking with a secure, managed platform for the delivery of multicloud hosted applications, as well as delivering standardized services as managed SD-WAN overlay services, called Smart SD-WAN. Smart SD-WAN powered by Juniper is a cornerstone of an advanced, secure networking infrastructure, which is the foundation of T-Systems' digital transformation strategy.

Having already secured a major European transportation brand as a flagship customer for these services, T-Systems is expecting its offering to provide a compelling proposition for a wide range of enterprises to deliver significant revenues to its business. Ultimately, T-Systems is committed to helping its enterprise customers navigate digital transformation by reducing complexity, managing costs effectively and increasing data protection capabilities. Furthermore, providing its customers with greater visibility into the network, as a core business asset, helps them achieve their digital goals more easily.

Read the full release here.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)

T-Systems International GmbH