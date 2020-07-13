Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

HPE adds SD-WAN to edge strategy with $925M Silver Peak purchase

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/13/2020
Comment (0)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said it will purchase SD-WAN vendor Silver Peak for $925 million in cash. The company said it would put the Silver Peak operation into its Aruba business unit, which it said would accelerate its edge-to-cloud strategy.

The move is noteworthy considering it raises the price tag to almost $1 billion for a leading vendor of software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) technology. According to recent numbers from research and consulting firm Omdia (which is owned by Light Reading's parent company Informa), Silver Peak was the fifth-largest SD-WAN vendor by market share last year, behind leaders VMware and Cisco. VMware entered the SD-WAN sector in 2017 with the $449 million purchase of VeloCloud, while Cisco purchased SD-WAN vendor Viptela that same year for $610 million.

HPE said the acquisition would dovetail with its widening edge-cloud strategy. The company wants to support business apps and data wherever they are, whether in a massive, centralized data center or an edge computing facility at a gas station, for example. The company said the combination of Silver Peak's offerings with Aruba's Edge Service Platform (ESP) would allow its business customers to more easily build branch offices and support remote workforces with flexible wide-area networking technologies.

"The need for edge-to-cloud architectures has never been more relevant as enterprises look to extend connectivity to branch locations and enable secure work-from-home experiences. Silver Peak's technology transforms legacy WAN architectures to self-driving WANs, which is a perfect fit with Aruba's cloud-native, AI-driven Edge Services Platform. Together, we will be able to meet these needs with critical connectivity, security, and AI capabilities to drive the next generation of edge-to-cloud transformation," explained Keerti Melkote, president of Intelligent Edge for HPE and founder of Aruba, in a release.

The move comes as HPE looks to enmesh itself more fully into the networking space. For example, the company earlier this year announced it had developed a 5G standalone core system as an alternative to offerings from the likes of Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia.

However, HPE is moving under pressure. The company recently announced an $800 million cost-reduction plan as it struggles to more quickly transition to a services model and away from one-time product sales.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE