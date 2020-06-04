Growing number of MSSPs leverage Fortinet secure SD-WAN

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced increasing global momentum with managed security service providers (MSSPs), including Node4, Zain Jordan and Liquid Networx, leveraging Fortinet's industry-leading Secure SD-WAN solution to provide customers additional high-value services.

SD-WAN provides organizations reliable and cost-effective connectivity to support their digital innovation goals. Recent research from IDC found that the SD-WAN infrastructure market is poised to reach $5.25 billion in 2023. As an increasing number of businesses look to deploy SD-WAN, many are turning to MSSPs to fill skill shortages and other gaps within their teams. MSSPs can fill this growing need by creating value-added services for customers that want to enhance user experience and reduce WAN complexity and cost, while securing their distributed networks.

Fortinet enables MSSPs to unlock SD-WAN opportunity

Recognizing this opportunity, Node4, Zain Jordan and Liquid Networx join a growing number of MSSPs who have chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to deliver new managed services to their customers. Fortinet's Security-Driven Networking approach to SD-WAN integrates both networking and security functionalities in one offering, enabling MSSPs to offer advanced security across their WAN infrastructure with a significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Below is an overview of how three of Fortinet's partners are utilizing Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to benefit their customers.

Read the full release here.

