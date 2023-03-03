Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Fortinet converges SASE security policies for mobile workforce

3/3/2023

MWC23 – As many enterprise employees continue to split their time between the home office and on-premises locations, service providers are tasked with delivering managed SD-WAN and SASE services that secure enterprise applications anywhere.

Anne-Gaelle Santos, business development manager for Fortinet, explained that Fortinet works closely with service provider customers to develop managed SASE and SD-WAN services to secure the mobile workforce.

"We have developed FortiSASE… to expand the security capability for remote users, wherever they are, to have the same security policy whether they're sitting in the office or working remotely," explained Santos.

Click on the caption button for an unedited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

  • Fortinet's work with service provider partners on SD-WAN and SASE (00:27)
  • Remote work expands the scope of SD-WAN security features (01:30)
  • Converging security systems whether enterprise users are on-premises or working from home (02:33)
  • Fortinet's work with EMEA-based service providers such as Vodafone, BT, Orange and Telefónica (03:30)
  • Navigating the hype of SASE by identifying business outcomes to focus on (05:10)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

