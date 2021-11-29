"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Eurobites: Telcos still not happy about being US tech giants' beasts of burden

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 11/29/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom tests hybrid 5G; Telefónica chosen by SMCP for SD-WAN and more; A1 Telekom Austria and the BBC snuggle up.

  • In what has the feeling of déjà vu all over again, the heavy-hitters of European telecom – Deutsche Telekom, BT, Vodafone and Orange among them – have issued a joint statement demanding that US tech giants be made to bear some of the costs of network development because they use said networks so extensively to make their gazillions of dollars of profits. As Reuters reports, the statement named no names, but the likes of Netflix, Google and Facebook are undoubtedly who the disgruntled telecom CEOs had in mind. The current state of affairs, say the bigwigs, "can only be sustainable if such big tech platforms also contribute fairly to network costs." The CEOs also pointed the finger at the high cost of spectrum auctions, adds the report, complaining that such auctions served to artificially push "unsustainable" new entrants into the market.

  • Deutsche Telekom is launching a field test for "hybrid 5G," whereby 5G will be available free of charge as an add-on option to existing fixed network rates. The test, which will be carried out by 800 lucky households through until August 2022, will be based on a Speedport Smart 4 WLAN router, which becomes hybrid-capable in combination with a weatherproof 5G receiver.

  • In a separate announcement, the German incumbent says it has become an Amazon Web Services "Premier Consulting Partner," which, in AWS cloud terms, means it's the bee's knees, apparently. To qualify for this accolade, companies must have a proven track record of consulting and supporting the development, architecture, build, migration and operation of their applications on AWS.

  • Fashion firm SMCP has chosen Telefónica to modernize its European network with the deployment of a "full IP" infrastructure. The upgrade should improve SMCP's WAN and voice services in its 900 shops across 14 European countries.

  • Sweden's Agama Technologies has teamed up with Antecna to put in place video monitoring and analysis software for Bosnian operator M:tel. The software will keep an eye on both live TV channels and video-on-demand streams. Dashboards will be involved.

  • Kenyan radio station NRG has launched BeMobile, a new MVNO aimed at the youth market. Underpinned by X-Mobility's AppVNO platform, BeMobile offers international numbers (UK, US and Canada) on customers' existing handsets and free peer-to-peer calls, among other things.

  • A1 Telekom Austria Group has widened the scope its cooperation agreement with the BBC, extending distribution deals for the existing BBC Earth and BBC First channels on the A1 pay-TV platforms until 2025 and establishing a partnership that will see A1's broadcasting division providing technical satellite services for the BBC in the central European region.

  • Africa Data Centres has opened a new 10-megawatt facility in Lagos, Nigeria, which the company says will pave the way for "hyperscale" customers to roll out digitization offerings in the region. The new data center is the first of four being planned for Nigeria.

  • Polish mobile operator Play has turned to Allot, the Israel-based software company, to enhance the cybersecurity of its more than 15 million customers. Two Allot products will be used: Allot Secure and NetworkSecure.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
    SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
    Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
    Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
    Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
    IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
    Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
    Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
    Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
    Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
    December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
    December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
    December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
    December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
    December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
    December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
    December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 15, 2021 Packet Performance and the Cloud: The Importance of Validation Testing
    December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Nokia
    Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
    Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
    Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
    5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of fiber optic innovation: Part II By Dr. Claudio Mazzali, Corning
    The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE