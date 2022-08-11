Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom invests $25M in SD-WAN provider Teridion

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Renault throws in its lot with Google Cloud; OneWeb boosts broadband coverage in Oman; UK users unhappy about mid-contract price rises.

  • Deutsche Telekom has invested $25 million in Teridion, an SD-WAN provider based in Raanana, Israel. Companies can use the Teridion Liquid Network to connect their sites to cloud centers and applications. As part of the investment, Matthias Budde, Deutsche's SVP of group strategy and transformation, is joining Teridion's board of directors. Teridion, which is deployed on 25 different cloud providers, was founded in 2013 and has 50 employees.

    (Source: Deutsche Telekom)
    (Source: Deutsche Telekom)

  • French carmaker Renault is extending its partnership with Google, introducing the concept of the "software defined vehicle" (no groaning at the back) which, the pair say, will bring together the best of the automotive and digital worlds to allow for new on-demand services and continuous upgrades that can be delivered remotely. Basically, it sounds like Renault is entrusting Google Cloud with its whole connected-car program, a move the carmaker hopes will enable it to reduce costs and make life better for those in the driver's seat.

  • OneWeb, the satellite connectivity provider co-owned by the UK government and India's Bharti Global, has signed a distribution agreement with Azyan Telecom to improve broadband coverage in Oman. The deal also involves the separate joint-venture company formed between OneWeb and Tonomus. The delivery of reliable high-speed connections in Oman has to date been hampered by challenging terrain and frequent hurricanes. Services are expected to start in the second half of 2023.

  • Germany's ADVA saw third-quarter revenues increase by 18.3% year-on-year, to €179.6 million ($179.5 million), predominantly driven by growth in demand from network operators and Internet content providers. The stronger US dollar also helped. Net debt, however, increased from €0.9 million ($0.9 million) in the previous quarter to €17.4 million ($17.4 million) in Q3, due to the vendor having to take on new financial liabilities to finance its current high inventories. For the fiscal year 2022, ADVA expects revenues to be somewhere between €680 million ($679.8 million) and €730 million ($729.9 million).

  • Four in five UK telecom customers think mid-contract price rises are unfair and want their monthly bills to stay the same for the duration of their contracts. That's the perhaps unsurprising headline finding of a new survey by price-comparison website Uswitch.com, which is calling on providers to scrap such hikes. According to Uswitch, 25 million mobile customers and 10 million broadband customers face price hikes next spring, with the majority of providers linking their annual price rise to inflation rates and some of them adding an additional 3-4% on top.

  • As the COP27 climate conference gets underway in Egypt, Nordic operator Telia is looking to gently apply more pressure on its suppliers to encourage them to set sustainability targets that are, as the operator puts it, "congruent with the science." To be fair, Telia has been trying to do this for two years but to date just 29% of its supply chain has managed to get fully onboard. For its part, Telia says it has reduced emissions in its own operations by 78% since 2018.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
    SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
    Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
    Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
    Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
    IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
    Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
    Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
    Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
    Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
    November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
    November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
    November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
    November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
    November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
    November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
    November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
    November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
    November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
    November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
    November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
    November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
    December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Growing 5G in Intelligent Manufacturing: An Insight into Midea's 5G Fully-Connected Factory By Huawei
    True Thailand: Building Optimal-Experience Intelligent Networks, Driving New Growth By Huawei
    Huawei and Port Authority of Thailand Sign MOU on Developing Smart Port Project By Huawei
    ZTE: 5G Advanced can grab interest of industry verticals By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
    LightCounting: Third-Generation ODN (Digital ODN) Gaining Momentum By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE