ConvergeOne expands SD-WAN portfolio with secure SD-WAN managed services powered by Cisco Viptela

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/18/2020
Comment (0)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that it has expanded its SD-WAN portfolio with the launch of its Secure SD-WAN managed services offering powered by Cisco Viptela.

The solution combines leading SD-WAN and advanced security technology from Cisco with ITIL-based managed services powered by ConvergeOne's proprietary OnGuard service delivery platform. ConvergeOne's managed service capabilities have earned it a 2019 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72, which is three times the IT services industry average, as reported by ClearlyRated. This score places ConvergeOne in the "Excellent" NPS category, which is reserved for only the most customer-centric companies.

The Secure SD-WAN solution also includes Intelligent Threat Detection and advisory services from Alert Logic. The combination of security and monitoring technologies make Secure SD-WAN the most proactive and complete SD-WAN offering in the market. With Secure SD-WAN, customers can transform their networks for strategic business advantage.

The new ConvergeOne Secure SD-WAN managed service powered by Cisco Viptela complements ConvergeOne's current SD-WAN managed service offering powered by Cisco Meraki. Building out its SD-WAN offers enables ConvergeOne to provide customers with platform choice flexibility to address their specific technology strategy, business requirements, and use cases.

Secure SD-WAN allows organizations to simplify their WAN architecture while enhancing overall performance and operational agility and improving application availability with multilayer resiliency and sub-second failover capabilities. The offering also enhances Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) performance by intelligently routing traffic on a per-application basis, and it accelerates WAN deployments through centralized control and automated provisioning.

ConvergeOne has partnered with Cisco for more than a decade and is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner. In November, ConvergeOne was recognized as one of Cisco's top 25 global Secure SD-WAN partners. ConvergeOne was also named Cisco's US Central Software Partner of the Year, US Central Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year: Security, and US West SLED Partner of the Year for 2019.

"The rapid pace of applications moving to the cloud and distributed workforces are driving accelerated demand for secure access, reliability and optimal performance of enterprise networks. Our customers rely on ConvergeOne to ensure their business availability and uptime," said Paul K. Maier, President, Services Organization, ConvergeOne. "ConvergeOne's Secure SD-WAN offering, powered by Cisco Viptela, can deliver the reliability, agility, and security that our customers need to succeed in this era of continuous digital transformation."

"SD-WAN has emerged as a growing opportunity for channel partners to help organizations deliver applications to users without losing visibility, security and performance across multiple clouds," said Jason W. Gallo, senior director Enterprise Networking, Global Partner Organization at Cisco. "Cisco is helping our partners build their practices so they can capitalize on the transition to SD-WAN. ConvergeOne's new Cisco-based SD-WAN managed services will help customers increase the efficiency of monitoring and managing their SD-WAN deployments."

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)

