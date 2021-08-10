Comcast Business wraps Masergy deal

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast Business today announced it has completed its acquisition of Masergy – a Plano, Texas-based pioneer in software-defined networking (SDN) and cloud platforms for global enterprises. The acquisition accelerates Comcast Business's growth serving large and mid-size companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations and bolsters its overall channel distribution strategy.

With over twenty years' experience and innovation in managed network, cloud, and security services, Masergy has more than 1,400 customers in nearly 100 countries worldwide. The combination of Comcast Business's leading advanced network and Masergy's innovative services will enable Comcast Business customers to manage their international operations and networks more efficiently.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

