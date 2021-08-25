Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Comcast Business deals for Masergy to help speed its way up-market

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/25/2021
Comment (0)

In a move that will accelerate its ability to move up-market in commercial services, Comcast Business has struck a deal to acquire SD-WAN and cloud platform specialist Masergy.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Comcast Business said the deal will speed up its ability to serve large and midsized business customers, particularly among US-based organizations that run multi-site global operations.

In Masergy, Comcast Business will get its mitts on a company that serves more than 1,400 customers in about 100 countries. The deal will broaden Comcast Business' range of products for larger business customers, tacking on Masergy's lineup of managed SD-WAN, unified communications-as-a-service, call center-as-a-service and managed security.

"Masergy provides a perfect complement to our portfolio of enterprise services and solutions and will allow us to instantly and dramatically amplify our growth in the global enterprise market," Bill Stemper, president of Comcast Business, said in a statement.

Comcast Business cut its teeth serving small businesses and home-based workers via the company's widely deployed DOCSIS network. But it started to move aggressively into the midsized business market around 2010, and then started to target the enterprise segment, with a focus on the Fortune 1000, in 2015. Meanwhile, Sky, the UK-based company Comcast acquired in 2018, launched a small business services play, called Sky Connect, in March 2021.

Though it's taken time for Comcast Business' run at the midsized and enterprise markets to make major contributions, the decision to target those markets has helped to fuel growth at the unit.

Comcast pulled in $2.2 billion in business services revenues in Q2 2021, up 9.9% from the year-ago period, but doesn't break out how those revenues are distributed among small, midsized and enterprise customers. However, Comcast Business, which is now on an annual revenue run-rate of about $9 billion, added 17,000 net new customers in Q2, and 70,000 over the past year. Much of that growth was driven by improvements in the small business sector as companies started to recover from the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Brian Roberts, Comcast's chairman and CEO, did make note of the company's work to move up-market to serve larger business customers on the company's Q2 earnings call in July. "Every couple of weeks, I get an email that talks about some major accounts that we've just won for the first time, and it could lead to way more volume over time," Roberts said then.

The deal for Masergy is hardly the first time Comcast Business has gone to the till for a strategic acquisition. Comcast snapped up Ireland-based unified communications specialist Blueface in January 2020, and added managed Wi-Fi expertise with its 2019 acquisiton of Deep Blue Communications. Comcast got its first taste of the midsized business services market when it acquired Chicago-area CLEC Cimco Communications in 2009.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE