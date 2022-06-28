Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Colt Technology Services launches Versa SASE

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/28/2022
Comment (0)

LONDON, UK – Colt Technology Services' customers now have access to an integrated full Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that brings together SD WAN and SSE features, with the launch of its new Colt SASE Gateway solution.

Designed for global enterprise companies, the Colt Gateway solution is based on Versa SASE which includes Versa Secure Web Gateway, a secure web access solution that offers organizations protection from malware and threats, and instant insight for policy management, along with reducing end-user friction to access cloud-based applications securely.

Underpinned by Colt's long-standing partnership with Versa Networks, a recognized leader in SASE, and working in combination with Colt SD WAN Remote Access, a feature launched last year based on Versa Secure Access (VSA) and Colt SD WAN's core integrated features, the new solution delivers seamless network security.

Today's launch comes in response to the growth of hybrid working and cloud deployments, along with increasing enterprise network complexity and a fast-evolving security threat landscape, all of which mean that enterprises can no longer rely on traditional solutions to keep their systems secure. As a result, they are increasingly looking at using a SASE approach, which utilizes the convergence of networking and security to offer dynamic, secure access for employees regardless of where they are and the type of device they are using to access the network.

Versa's Chief Revenue Officer, Martin Mackay, said: "Global customers are taking advantage of the convergence of security and networking to power their digital transformations, and Versa and Colt are uniquely positioned to support them. Versa Secure Web Gateway, part of Versa SASE, provides secure Internet access to enterprise sites, home offices, and on-the-go users without compromising performance or end-user experience."

"Colt became a Versa partner in 2016, and we are excited to continue working closely together to deliver some of the largest SD WAN deployments to date in Europe while meeting the rising worldwide demand for Versa SASE combined with low latency, high bandwidth connectivity," he added.

Peter Coppens, Colt's VP Product Portfolio, said: "Colt was one of the first to offer a true SD WAN service in Europe many years ago, and now we extend our offering further with the launch of a full SD WAN-integrated SASE solution, powered by Versa. It comes as a result of the changes in how people are working and accessing systems, combined with increasingly complex enterprise networks and rapidly changing security threats. We see our customers looking to move away from more traditional network security solutions to a SASE approach. This brings together networking and security to offer secure access for employees no matter where they are and how they're accessing the company network."

Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner 2022 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Colt also received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 European Customer Value Leadership Award. The company's has industry-leading Net Promotor Scores (NPS), reflecting Colt employees' high motivation.

For further information about the new Colt Gateway solution, visit https://www.colt.net/product/sd-wan/

Colt Technology Services

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE