Colt Technology Services launches Versa SASE

LONDON, UK – Colt Technology Services' customers now have access to an integrated full Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that brings together SD WAN and SSE features, with the launch of its new Colt SASE Gateway solution.

Designed for global enterprise companies, the Colt Gateway solution is based on Versa SASE which includes Versa Secure Web Gateway, a secure web access solution that offers organizations protection from malware and threats, and instant insight for policy management, along with reducing end-user friction to access cloud-based applications securely.

Underpinned by Colt's long-standing partnership with Versa Networks, a recognized leader in SASE, and working in combination with Colt SD WAN Remote Access, a feature launched last year based on Versa Secure Access (VSA) and Colt SD WAN's core integrated features, the new solution delivers seamless network security.

Today's launch comes in response to the growth of hybrid working and cloud deployments, along with increasing enterprise network complexity and a fast-evolving security threat landscape, all of which mean that enterprises can no longer rely on traditional solutions to keep their systems secure. As a result, they are increasingly looking at using a SASE approach, which utilizes the convergence of networking and security to offer dynamic, secure access for employees regardless of where they are and the type of device they are using to access the network.

Versa's Chief Revenue Officer, Martin Mackay, said: "Global customers are taking advantage of the convergence of security and networking to power their digital transformations, and Versa and Colt are uniquely positioned to support them. Versa Secure Web Gateway, part of Versa SASE, provides secure Internet access to enterprise sites, home offices, and on-the-go users without compromising performance or end-user experience."

"Colt became a Versa partner in 2016, and we are excited to continue working closely together to deliver some of the largest SD WAN deployments to date in Europe while meeting the rising worldwide demand for Versa SASE combined with low latency, high bandwidth connectivity," he added.

Peter Coppens, Colt's VP Product Portfolio, said: "Colt was one of the first to offer a true SD WAN service in Europe many years ago, and now we extend our offering further with the launch of a full SD WAN-integrated SASE solution, powered by Versa. It comes as a result of the changes in how people are working and accessing systems, combined with increasingly complex enterprise networks and rapidly changing security threats. We see our customers looking to move away from more traditional network security solutions to a SASE approach. This brings together networking and security to offer secure access for employees no matter where they are and how they're accessing the company network."

Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner 2022 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Colt also received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 European Customer Value Leadership Award. The company's has industry-leading Net Promotor Scores (NPS), reflecting Colt employees' high motivation.

