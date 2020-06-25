Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Colt launches multi-cloud connectivity underpinned by its award-winning SD WAN offering

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/25/2020
Comment (0)

LONDON, UK – Colt Technology Services has today announced the launch of multi-cloud access on its award-winning SD WAN platform.

Colt's SD WAN multi-cloud offering sees enterprises now being able to benefit from a single connection to multiple Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), including cloud-to-cloud connections, over SD WAN which ensures enhanced security, agility and latency compared with connecting via the public internet.

Colt's SD WAN proposition provides intelligence through application recognition and traffic steering features to increase the availability and performance of access to multi-cloud services.

This new offering is underpinned by the Colt IQ Network, which is comprised of 29,000 on net buildings and over 900 data centers, serving more than 25,000 customers globally. Colt's fully-owned and operated dense fibre network allows enterprises to benefit from an end-to-end, seamless connection to the cloud. Colt's public and private peering with CSPs globally, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft's Azure Cloud means that whichever combination of cloud platforms an enterprise choses, application traffic will be optimized to take the most direct path.

This next decade is set to be transformational for cloud computing, with new research from Colt finding that 96% of senior IT decision makers are now confident in moving critical business capabilities to the cloud. The study also found that 86% of businesses are taking a multi-cloud approach, highlighting that the majority of enterprises are now relying on many cloud environments to power the next wave of their digital transformations.

Colt's Vice President Product Portfolio, Peter Coppens said, "As more and more enterprises are shifting their business-critical workloads to the cloud, and using multiple cloud environments to do so, working with a connectivity partner that can provide high-performance, rapidly scalable and highly secure cloud connectivity to one or many cloud environments has never been more important.

"By using Colt's SD WAN multi-cloud offering, enterprises can now benefit from better performance, security, scalability and efficiency by accessing all their cloud services through a streamlined infrastructure. This ensures that businesses can focus on the next phase of their growth, knowing that their operations are supported by a best-in-class network and enabled by best-in-class CSPs," he added.

"Enterprises are increasingly embracing hybrid and multi-cloud approaches, allowing them to deploy applications faster and run mission-critical applications on the infrastructure best suited to their business needs, as we've seen with the success of Google Cloud's Anthos," said Kevin O'Kane, Managing Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're pleased that Colt will expand its capabilities to enable businesses greater connectivity across multiple cloud environments."

Colt's SD WAN offering has long been seen as market-leading with most recently the service being recognised by the Network Transformation Awards, with Colt named as an early adopter and an innovator of SDN and NFV technologies.

"Colt is a leader in delivering quality of experience, exceptional performance, and business resiliency to customers throughout Europe, Asia, and North America," said Michael Wood, CMO, Versa Networks.

"We are excited to partner with Colt and their innovative multi-cloud connectivity offer which leverages Versa Secure SD WAN to enable a best in class experience for businesses around the globe."

Colt's multi-cloud proposition via SD WAN is available across Europe from today.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd

