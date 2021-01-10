Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Colt drifts off into an 'automation dream' with MEF's LSO update

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 10/1/2021
Comment (0)

Last week, MEF announced new capabilities for its Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, more specifically to LSO Sonata, which supports the process of inter-carrier transactions for Carrier Ethernet services.

"We're solving for business to business – to have complete interoperability between any service provider, it's all uniform, open standards, fully interoperable and a federation style, which is many to many," says Pascal Menezes, CTO for MEF.

On the heels of MEF's recent update to its LSO Sonata APIs, Light Reading caught up with Colt's Fahim Sabir, technology director for the London division, to hear more on what Sonata's facelift means for MEF's service provider members. Sabir says Colt has been working with MEF for a number of years and was the first service provider member to utilize the LSO Sonata APIs in partnership with AT&T, with Colt on the wholesale seller side and AT&T on the buyer side. Sonata is also integrated into Colt's On Demand service, a customer portal for connectivity and IT services, so Colt can provide "straight through provisioning of services…and deliver that service within minutes," says Sabir.

"The part of the API that we've implemented is the feasibility through to order journey," he says. "These are the APIs around address validation, product offering qualification which allows AT&T to check whether a particular service is available at a particular location, quoting, which will give them the prices, and ordering."

MEF's efforts to standardize Ethernet services that "the whole industry can sign up to," makes for a smoother road to implementing APIs and inter-carrier services, says Sabir. It also allows operators to reduce the cost of future integrations with other service providers when they can all agree on "the definition of standards attributes where the values of and rules between those attributes is pre-defined by an organization that sits outside both carriers involved in that partnership. It does amazing things in terms of the cost and amount of effort to do integrations," he adds.

Over 23 service providers are in production with or currently implementing LSO APIs for automating inter-provider transactions within the next nine months, says MEF. AT&T and Verizon are among the operators utilizing LSO Sonata APIs, in addition to Axtel Networks, Bloomberg, China Unicom Global Limited, HGC Global Communications, Lumen, Orange, PCCW Global, Sparkle, Telefónica Global Solutions, Telia, Zayo, TELUS and more.

MEF says that the new "Billie" release for the LSO APIs initiative automates business functions such as "address validation, site query, product offering qualification, quote, product order, product inventory and trouble ticketing for Carrier Ethernet connectivity services."

"The true benefits are that nobody is involved in touching anything along that route, and that's all for the automation dream, which has been a dream of the industry for quite some time and we've now realized it," says Sabir.

Billing and settlement are among the functions that will be added in the future; MEF's Pascal Menezes says other connectivity services such as Internet Access, in addition to Carrier Ethernet, will be added later on as well in an effort to support the growing SD-WAN market, which utilizes a number of underlay connectivity options.

"In the next release we'll have the IP, broadband and Internet access for SD-WAN scenarios so people can ask for underlay APIs. A lot of SD-WAN service providers are global in nature and enterprises want the underlay and overlay managed," explains Menezes.

Service providers also now have access to a MEF LSO Onboarding and Interoperability Test (OIT) Service, provided by Amartus, which uses buyer and seller emulators to test LSO Sonata implementations. MEF members can also take part in a MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata certification program, which is provided by Iometrix. So far, Sparkle, TIME dotCom and Ufinet Telecom, S.A. have received MEF 3.0 LSO API Certification for Sonata Order APIs. Sabir says MEF plans on participating in this certification in the future to have that "seal of approval" for service implementation.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
Timing and Synchronization Are Key to 5G By Kashif Hussain, Wireless Solutions Director, VIAVI Solutions
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE