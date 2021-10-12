"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Cato Networks partners with Horizon Telecom to deliver SASE services across Europe

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/10/2021
Comment (0)

TEL AVIV, Israel – Cato Networks, provider of the world's first SASE platform, announced today that Horizon Telecom, a leading provider of enterprise communication and connectivity for global enterprises, will be delivering the Cato SASE Cloud architecture to enterprises headquartered in Europe.

Digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way modern businesses operate. This shift has been accelerated by the move of enterprises to cloud-based SaaS models. Internet access has fast become the new onramp to the corporate network, shattering traditional connectivity and security principles.

Cato converges enterprise networking and security into a global cloud service, eliminating the complexity, costs, and risks associated with legacy IT approaches based on disjointed point solutions. With Cato all users, regardless if they sit in MPLS-connected offices, WiFi-connected homes can securely connect to Cato's global private backbone and securely access enterprise resources in datacenters, the cloud, or across Internet.

"Horizon Telecom has proven experience in providing SD-WAN and SASE solutions. Their unique, smart and flexible way of personally helping and supporting customers shows the added value that we want for our customers. We look forward to partnering with them," says Mark Draper, EMEA Channel Director for Cato Networks.

"With applications moving to the cloud and users working from any location, organizations need to adopt the digital transformation," says Melvin Jellesma, Managing Director at Horizon Telecom. "Some organizations prefer a best of breed strategy. Others prefer an all-in-one solution. Cato's all-in-one full SASE solution - covering secure access for any user to any application, from any device and any location, including home and remote workers - enables us to support both types of organizations with their digital transformation."

Cato Networks

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigverse Society
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
KPN: 5G Is All About Premium Services By C114
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Master the Unexpected With Nokia IP Innovation By Jeff Jakab, Director of Hardware for IP Networks, Nokia
Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By James Crawshaw, for VMware
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE