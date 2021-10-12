Cato Networks partners with Horizon Telecom to deliver SASE services across Europe

TEL AVIV, Israel – Cato Networks, provider of the world's first SASE platform, announced today that Horizon Telecom, a leading provider of enterprise communication and connectivity for global enterprises, will be delivering the Cato SASE Cloud architecture to enterprises headquartered in Europe.

Digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way modern businesses operate. This shift has been accelerated by the move of enterprises to cloud-based SaaS models. Internet access has fast become the new onramp to the corporate network, shattering traditional connectivity and security principles.

Cato converges enterprise networking and security into a global cloud service, eliminating the complexity, costs, and risks associated with legacy IT approaches based on disjointed point solutions. With Cato all users, regardless if they sit in MPLS-connected offices, WiFi-connected homes can securely connect to Cato's global private backbone and securely access enterprise resources in datacenters, the cloud, or across Internet.

"Horizon Telecom has proven experience in providing SD-WAN and SASE solutions. Their unique, smart and flexible way of personally helping and supporting customers shows the added value that we want for our customers. We look forward to partnering with them," says Mark Draper, EMEA Channel Director for Cato Networks.

"With applications moving to the cloud and users working from any location, organizations need to adopt the digital transformation," says Melvin Jellesma, Managing Director at Horizon Telecom. "Some organizations prefer a best of breed strategy. Others prefer an all-in-one solution. Cato's all-in-one full SASE solution - covering secure access for any user to any application, from any device and any location, including home and remote workers - enables us to support both types of organizations with their digital transformation."

