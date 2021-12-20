"
SD-WAN

Cato Networks announces investment from Swisscom Ventures

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/20/2021
Comment (0)

TEL AVIV, Israel —  Cato Networks, provider of the world's first SASE platform, announced today a strategic investment by Swisscom Ventures. The announcement follows last month's $200M round at a market valuation of $2.5 billion. The Swisscom Ventures investment further underscores the growing interest communications service providers (CSPs) are showing in the massive SASE opportunity as it converges the markets for SD-WAN, NGFW, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA.

"We are excited to welcome Swisscom Ventures as an investor," said Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. "Cato sees CSPs as strategic partners in our journey to transform and optimize the way organizations deliver networking and security capabilities to their employees worldwide."

"Cato Networks is the global leader in SASE," said Stefan Kuentz, Partner at Swisscom Ventures. "Building SASE capabilities is a strategic initiative for communication service providers, and we are delighted to support Cato's mission to accelerate SASE adoption by customers and partners alike."

The investment from Swisscom Ventures is the latest example of the synergies between CSPs and Cato. Last December, Cato automated SASE provisioning and monitoring with the Cato Cloud API. The API enabled CSPs and MSPs to integrate Cato into their service portfolio. And in April, KDDI announced the worldwide delivery of Cato's cloud-native SASE services.

As enterprises shift to a more distributed workforce accessing resources both in the cloud and private datacenters, IT leaders are increasingly looking for a single solution to connect and secure all offices, mobile users, and applications without compromising on performance or uptime. The Internet alone is too unpredictable to meet those requirements. Many are turning to CSPs for a solution not just in one region but across the globe.

Cato SASE Cloud offers CSPs a revolutionary architecture to capitalize on this immediate market opportunity. The Cato global cloud service spans more than 65 PoPs worldwide, delivering the full scope of Cato's converged networking and security services into more than 190 countries. With Cato, CSPs can quickly meet the demand for WAN transformation, global connectivity, secure branch Internet access, optimized secure remote access, work from home, and cloud and multicloud connectivity with a single cloud-native platform. Cato's radical simplicity allows CSPs to realize markedly better operating efficiency than when using any other offering on the market.

To learn more about the incredible power of SASE and Cato Networks, visit us at https://www.catonetworks.com.

