AT&T tops VSG’s 2022 Global Provider Carrier Managed SD-WAN Leaderboard

BOSTON, MA – Vertical Systems Group announces that the following eight companies attained a position on the year end 2022 Global Provider Carrier Managed SD-WAN LEADERBOARD (in rank order based on site share outside of home country as of December 31, 2022): AT&T (U.S.), Orange Business (France), Verizon (U.S.), BT Global Services (U.K.), NTT (Japan), Telefonica Global Solutions (Spain), Hughes (U.S.), and Vodafone (U.K.). This industry benchmark for multinational SD-WAN market presence ranks companies that hold a 4% or higher share of billable retail sites outside of their respective home countries.

Twelve companies qualify for the 2022 Global Provider Managed SD-WAN Challenge Tier (in alphabetical order): Aryaka (U.S.), Colt (U.K.), Comcast Business (U.S.), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Global Cloud Xchange (India), GTT (U.S.), Liberty Networks [formerly Cable & Wireless] (Barbados), PCCW Global (Hong Kong), Singtel (Singapore), Tata (India), Telia (Sweden), and Telstra (Australia). The Challenge Tier includes companies with site share between 1% and 4% of this defined SD-WAN segment.

"Leading global SD-WAN providers continued to expand their footprints into dozens of new countries during 2022, with the goal of providing multinational customers with seamless connectivity," said Rosemary Cochran, principal of Vertical Systems Group. "There was some shuffling of provider rankings since our last Leaderboard release, as competition for global customers is intense and share differentials in this segment are extremely tight."

Read the full press release here.

